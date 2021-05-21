newsbreak-logo
Chargers' Austin Ekeler: Set up for career year?

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEkeler could in position for a massive season in offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi's system, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Considering the type of player Alvin Kamara developed into under coach Lombardi's system in New Orleans, it's entirely possible the ultra-versatile Ekeler could be an even more prominent weapon, especially if the team opts to motion the running back out wide more often (Kamara finished the 2020 season with the second-most outside WR snaps of any RB, and fourth-most slot snaps). A Grade 2 hamstring strain ultimately cost Ekeler six games last season, but even before the injury, Ekeler was far short of the pass-catching pace he set the year prior with Philip Rivers under center. Should Ekeler stay healthy for a full season, it's entirely possible the 26-year-old could threaten current receiving records for running backs, making him an extremely valuable high-upside selection, particularly in PPR formats.

