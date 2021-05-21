Pirates' Cole Tucker: Set for season debut

Tucker was called up by the Pirates on Friday, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports. Tucker was at least a moderately interesting prospect but has so far failed to accomplish much of anything at the big-league level. In 93 games over parts of the last two seasons, he's hit just .215/.260/.324. A .214/.302/.339 line in 14 games for Triple-A Indianapolis hardly suggests he's turned a corner, but the rebuilding Pirates have little reason not to let him work on his game at the big-league level.