MLB

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Set for season debut

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Tucker was called up by the Pirates on Friday, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports. Tucker was at least a moderately interesting prospect but has so far failed to accomplish much of anything at the big-league level. In 93 games over parts of the last two seasons, he's hit just .215/.260/.324. A .214/.302/.339 line in 14 games for Triple-A Indianapolis hardly suggests he's turned a corner, but the rebuilding Pirates have little reason not to let him work on his game at the big-league level.

MLBnumberfire.com

Todd Frazier starting for Pirates Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Todd Frazier as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Frazier will bat seventh and play first base while Colin Moran takes the day off. Frazier has a $2,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.6 fantasy points against the...
MLBbleachernation.com

Pirates Claim Ildemaro Vargas Off of Waivers from the Cubs

Ildemaro Vargas is just one of those guys who is desirable to have in your organization, but can’t quite stick on a 40-man. Thus, the waiver wire dance, and today it wound up seeing him claimed from the Cubs by the Pirates. Vargas, 29, has generally raked at Triple-A, can...
Waterloo, WIWatertown Daily Times

Pirates rack up 12 hits, bash Vanguards

MAZOMANIE - Sophia Schneider earned the complete-game decision on the mound and helped her own cause with four hits and two RBIs as Waterloo defeated Wisconsin Heights 9-4 in a Capitol South softball game on Tuesday. Abbie Gier hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Pirates. Michaele Riege...
Marshall, WIWatertown Daily Times

Cardinals rally for five in the seventh to stun Pirates

MARSHALL — Kelby Petersen had three hits and Haiden Nolden drove in three runs as Marshall defeated Waterloo 10-9 in a Capitol South baseball game on Friday at Firemen’s Park. Marshall (4-3, 3-1 in conference) trailed 9-5 entering the bottom of the seventh, but rallied with five runs on five...
Deerfield, WIWatertown Daily Times

Demons ride fast start to 7-4 win over Pirates

DEERFIELD - Morgan Mack had two hits and Grace Brattlie drove in two runs for Deerfield's softball team in a 7-4 win over Waterloo on Saturday. Deerfield (10-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed. Mack singled and scored on an error, Ashley Ballmoos hit an RBI single and later scored on a base hit by Addison Kapral.
Waterloo, WIWatertown Daily Times

Pirates shut out Cardinals

WATERLOO - Sophia Schneider pitched a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts to lead Waterloo to a 7-0 win over Marshall in a Capitol South softball game on Friday at Firemen's Park. Waterloo scored five runs over the first two innings. Abbie Gier hit a two-run single in the bottom of...
MLBfox8tv.com

Pirates / Giants

Alex Wood pitched six innings while keeping his perfect record intact and Mike Yastrzemski hit a game-sealing home run as the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1. Wood improved to 5-0. He gave up one run while scattering eight hits. He also struck out six and walked one...
MLBDaily Democrat

Alex Wood’s strong outing helps Giants earn split with Pirates

Everything seemed to click for the Giants in their 4-1 victory over the Pirates in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Their starting pitching was sharp, the bullpen was effective and the offense was able to put more than three runs on the scoreboard for just the third time in its last seven games.
MLBcbslocal.com

Tyler Naquin, Tucker Barnhart Lead Reds To 14-1 Rout Of Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Naquin homered and drove in four runs, Tucker Barnhart keyed a six-run fourth inning with a two-run double and the Cincinnati Reds rolled to a 14-1 victory over the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night. Naquin’s three-run shot came in the seventh inning, bounced off the...
MLBwdadradio.com

PIRATES OPEN FOUR-GAME SET WITH GIANTS

The Pirates got quality pitching for nine innings yesterday…but they needed 10. Greg Brown recaps an extra-innings loss to the Reds. The Pirates play host to the Giants for a four-game series starting tonight. Wil Crowe (0-1, 4.02 ERA) takes on Anthony DeSclafini (2-1, 2:40 ERA). Airtime is 6:10 on WCCS.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Alex Wood gets fifth win as Giants top Pirates 4-1

Alex Wood allowed one run and struck out six over six innings to improve to 5-0, and the visiting San Francisco Giants earned a four-game series split with a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Buster Posey had three hits, Mike Yastrzemski belted a two-run homer and three...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Swipes first bag since 2019

Newman went 0-for-3 with a walk and his first stolen base of the season in Sunday's 4-1 loss to San Francisco. His overall numbers (.204/.236/.255) remain abysmal, but he has shown glimmers of hope with a .236 batting average in 72 at-bats since April 24. Primarily due to injuries of his teammates, Newman has batted second in the lineup over the last five games. He ranks second among all shortstops with a 3.5 WAR on defense and his competition for playing time, Erik Gonzalez, is batting just .149 since April 25.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Colin Moran: Making strides in recovery

Moran (groin) fielded ground balls Saturday but isn't expected back until the latter part of May. General manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Moran is "progressing." Cherington added that he's hopeful the first baseman will be able to avoid a minor-league rehab assignment. Accordingly, it doesn't seem likely that Moran will play during the team's six-game road trip that starts Tuesday.
MLBwdadradio.com

PIRATES’ STALLINGS INJURED IN LOSS TO GIANTS

The Pirates lost a game, and lost catcher Jacob Stallings to an injury yesterday. Stallings took a foul ball off his leg and left the game in the seventh inning. He will be reevaluated today. Manager Derek Shelton says the Pirates have to start hitting in crucial situations. Pitcher Mitch...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Phillip Evans: Return not imminent

The Pirates are hoping for a return by Evans (hamstring) before the end of May. While there's no specific date for a return, the team remains hopeful that Evans will not need to go on a rehab assignment before joining the team. The 28-year-old slashed just .132/.270/.151 in 63 plate appearances prior to getting hurt, so perhaps the time off will help to clear his mind.
MLBlindyssports.com

Pirates aim to take series from Giants after walkoffs

It’s funny how things work sometimes, and right now the Pittsburgh Pirates are the jovial ones after two straight walk-off wins over the visiting San Francisco Giants. The fourth and final game of the series at PNC Park is Sunday, and the Giants, who won the opener Thursday, are guaranteed they won’t win the series. Again.
High Schoolsauconsource.com

Panther Baseball Squeezed By Pirates In Clunker

Friday evening the sixth seeded Palisades Pirate high school baseball team traveled to Saucon Valley to take part in the quarterfinals of the single elimination Colonial League baseball tournament against the third-seed Panthers. It would be the third time this season that the two teams went head-to-head. In regular season play, the Panthers got the best of the Pirates with a pair of 5-2 wins. This time, however, things would be different.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Suffers quad contusion

Stallings was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants with a bruised left quadriceps, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. The 30-year-old went 1-for-3 with a run before taking a foul ball to the leg during the seventh inning. Stallings will have Monday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing any time.