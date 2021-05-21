newsbreak-logo
San Jose, CA

Auto theft increases in San Jose, police say

San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
Car theft( Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) The San Jose Police Department has seen a spike in car thefts so far in 2021.

Authorities say the numbers increased drastically in January and February, KPIX 5 reported.

“The reported thefts were up 49%, which is a large number especially for this short window of a two-month period,” said SJPD officer Steve Aponte.

Police noted various reasons for the surge in auto thefts, including the COVID-19 pandemic, joyriding and making money on car parts.

“If vehicles are chopped down for parts, the engine, transmission wheels they can almost be sold for more than the total vehicle if it was sold at a lot or person to person,” Aponte told KPIX5.

Here are the top five types of cars stolen in San Jose:

  • 2000 Honda Civic
  • 1997 Honda Accord
  • 2003 Ford full-size pickup,
  • 2001 Chevy full-size pickup
  • 1998 Toyota Camry

According to police, these vehicles have minimal anti-theft devices installed, which are sold in a high-demand market.

The SJPD said it's using 11 patrol cars with electronic license plate scanners to alert officers when they come across a vehicle that has been reported stolen.

