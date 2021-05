The United Way will be using a new grant process for COVID-19-related grants as well as any funding requests through 2022. The funds for United Way R4 Grants: Respond, Recover, Reimagine & Rebuild may be used for short-term projects and longer-term needs through December 31, 2021, organizational or collaborative initiatives, operational or program support, or needs due to or exacerbated by COVID-19, or needs not related to COVID-19.