The university must do more to promote a culture of transparency for student employees

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll students should feel comfortable speaking to the press, no matter where they work. Students and employees should be able to speak to the press. It’s as simple as that. Freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right, as is the ability to criticize and push back against the issues we see in our systems, our institutions or our administration.

Davis, CAtheaggie.org

Senate Resolution #14 passed at April 29 ASUCD Senate meeting

The resolution calls for a UC Davis counselor who specializes in individuals with autism; SB #94 was also passed at the meeting and acknowledges that UC Davis was built on stolen Indigenous land and promotes land recognition on campus. Internal Vice President Emily Barneond called the Quarterly Town Hall Senate...
Davis, CAtheaggie.org

UC Davis students and staff voice concerns over Accellion nationwide cyber attack

Recent breach of private information leaves many UC Davis employees and students in a state of paranoia and questioning if their private information is truly confidential. The entire UC system, including UC Davis, fell victim to a nationwide cyber attack in which there was a breach in the private information of many employees and students. On Wednesday, Mar. 31 2021, the UC system released a statement and sent an email to the UC community regarding the Accellion cyber attack and the precautions students should take in order to protect themselves. Potential stolen private information include students’ names, birth dates and social security, as well as bank account information.
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
Davis, CAucdavis.edu

Building Relationships on Patrol

As the UC Davis Police Department’s first CORE Officer, Jena Du ’15 has stepped into a role devoted to helping her Aggie community feel heard. The position seeks to serve the “core” of the campus community by building relationships and focusing on outreach and engagement. Du is dressed in plain clothes to help ease the minds of members of the campus community who might otherwise feel uncomfortable around police.
Yolo County, CAtheaggie.org

Healthy Davis Together focuses on vaccinating underserved communities

Sixty percent of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Yolo County have received at least one dose. In the fight against COVID-19, Healthy Davis Together has been increasing its distribution of vaccines to members of the community, especially those who may be from underserved communities. Medical Director of Healthy...
California StateSan Luis Obispo Tribune

California State Universities ‘won’t return’ to normal next year, chancellor says

California State Universities will offer more in-person classes in the fall but it still won’t be like a traditional college before the pandemic. “I think fall will certainly be a transitional semester for us,” Chancellor Joseph I. Castro told The Bee’s Education Lab. “I anticipate more in-person instruction and yet we won’t return to how it was prior to the pandemic.”
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Podcast: High school students connect with the outside world

Throughout more than a year of the coronavirus pandemic, it has been difficult for students and community members to find new ways to connect with their surroundings. Nevertheless, some students have been spending their time engaging in school clubs, learning to train their pets, and enjoying outdoor destinations. Packages by Ayisi Ni, Emily Prussel & Joe McIntyre.
Yolo County, CAdavisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: Sensible Policy Making on Cannabis – Not NIMBYism, Discrimination and Unfair Practices

As longtime cannabis activists, residents, and active members in cannabis politics, we’ve known and felt the effects of Nimbyism (“Not in my Backyard”) for our whole careers. Nimbyism usually involves projects like homeless shelters, housing developments, landfills, or roads due to the possible effects of changing the character of an area in some way. Predictably, commercial cannabis businesses are the newest additions to the ever-developing list of NIMBY targets. The legal commercial cannabis industry seems to be an easy choice due to the many decades of prohibition even as a majority of public support has shifted in more recent times to be in favor of the emerging sector. This is also true in Yolo County, where a majority of residents have indicated their support for legal cannabis access and business activities, while a small group of residents and the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation have remained anti-cannabis. They are using undeserved biases and creating fictitious statements to try and stop a positive local development.
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

HDT offers students incentives to get tested

With less than half of the approximately 8,200 students in the Davis Joint Unified School District registered to test for COVID-19 and only a portion of those who are registered actually testing regularly, Healthy Davis Together is rolling out some big incentives: Thousands of dollars worth of gift cards and raffle prizes students can win simply by testing weekly.
Davis, CAdavisvanguard.org

Sustainable Growth Yolo To Host Housing Element Webinar

The Housing Element process is a little known, but potentially very impactful, required set of policies for Davis and other cities to meet the housing production required by the state. In the next month, there will be multiple public hearings of the draft Housing Element. Sustainable Growth Yolo, a recently formed pro-housing and pro-jobs grassroots activist organization, is.
Davis, CAtheaggie.org

Cops Off Campus walk out commences Abolition May

The Davis group, composed of students, faculty and staff, gathered on the Quad calling for the abolition of campus police. The UC Davis Cops Off Campus group participated in a nationwide day of refusal on May 3 to demand the removal of campus police, kicking off Abolition May. The walkout was the first event of a series of Abolition May events.
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

UC Davis commencements begin this week

The spring’s first graduation ceremonies at UC Davis are scheduled to begin this week. As in previous years, graduate students will have their own ceremonies, organized by the graduate schools, over the next few weeks, followed by a large commencement for undergraduates in June. For the first time during the...
Sacramento, CAdavisvanguard.org

Regents Approve Next Steps for Aggie Square Housing, Alice Waters Institute

The UC Board of Regents’ Finance and Capital Strategies Committee on Wednesday, May 12, approved the business terms related to Aggie Square’s mixed-use residential building and the Alice Waters Institute project. Additionally, the committee considered and approved both the California Environmental Quality Act terms and designs for both housing and the Alice Waters Institute. The full Board of Regents approved the items on Thursday, May 13.
Davis, CAPosted by
ABC10

University of California drops SAT scores for admission

SAN FRANCISCO — The University of California won’t consider SAT and ACT scores that are submitted with admission and scholarship applications under a settlement of a student lawsuit. The agreement was announced Friday. The 10-campus system, which has more than 280,000 students statewide, decided not to continue fighting a judge’s...
Davis, CAucdavis.edu

Checking In With Chancellor May: Vaccine for Ages 12 and Up

In Thursday Thoughts, above, Chancellor May and LeShelle answer the question, “Is it weird to be famous?” No, but it’s definitely humbling. And when they’re on vacation, the chancellor adds, it’s LeShelle who people think is a celebrity. The chancellor also responds to a questioner who is reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Davis, CAtheaggie.org

Editorial Board meets with Chancellor May, UC Davis administrators

May, administrators discuss fall quarter plans, recent UC-wide data breach and continued COVID-19 precautions. Chancellor Gary May, Provost Mary Croughan, Vice Chancellor Pablo Reguerín, Vice Chancellor Kelly Ratliff, Associate Chancellor Karl Engelbach, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Dana Topousis, Campus Counsel Michael Sweeney, Director of Athletics Rocko DeLuca. Below is...
Davis, CAtheaggie.org

UC Davis study shows COVID-19’s disproportionate negative effects on caretakers

UC Davis Health’s Family Caregiving Institute studies caretakers’ ethical dilemmas during pandemic. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have had to step up as caregivers for family members—especially for elderly people—whose support services were shut down as nonessential services in March of 2020, according to Dr. Terri Havrath, the director of the Family Caregiving Institute at UC Davis Health. Havrath said that the lack of resources for the elderly during the pandemic has put a strain on their families who have had to step in as caretakers in the interim.
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Davis school district employees to receive $2,500 stipends

Davis school district employees will be receiving one-time stipends of $2,500, pending school board approval at the May 20 board meeting next week. The payment is the result of agreements the district made with the Davis Teachers Association and California School Employees Association (CSEA) late last month. The stipend will go to teachers, administrators and confidential staff employed at the time of the agreement. Long-term substitute teachers and cohort leaders — who have been providing in-person support and supervision to cohorts of students at school sites since around the end of December — will also be receiving the $2,500 payment if they’ve been employed by the district since January this year, according to an email sent to district employees on Monday by Amari Watkins, associate superintendent of business services.
Davis, CAucdavis.edu

Securing the Job: Tips from a Recruiting Coordinator

You might be thinking: I’m still in college, why should I care about getting a job now?. It’s a fair question. Applying for internships or jobs during college can be intimidating and hard to navigate. As a college student myself, I understand that getting a degree is the main priority for students. At the same time, however, it is useful to gain experience and skills outside the classroom to help better figure out what you want — or don’t want — to do in the future.