A few weeks ago I got to meet Edward McFadden and his son Dennis of Bent Creek. I heard I could get the lowdown on fox hunting. This is not where you let your dogs out of the dog box as you drop the tailgate and let the dogs chase the fox to you so you can shoot the fox. This is a dog chase where your dog scores points. This is known as field trials. These events are held locally at Hollywood Fox Pen, Tower Hill and Turpin Creek to name some local places.