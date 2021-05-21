newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Far right Belgian soldier who hoarded weapons still at large

By RAF CASERT
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hZO3E_0a77IHLU00

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hundreds of specialized forces kept hunting Friday for a heavily armed Belgian soldier who is on a federal anti-terror watch list and was seen early this week near the home of a person he had threatened.

Jurgen Conings, 46, an expert marksman known for his extreme-right sympathies, was still thought to be hiding in a vast nature park in northeastern Belgium that over 400 soldiers and police officials have combed for three straight days.

Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne said the man disappeared Monday and hung around the residence of one of several people he threatened before boobytrapping his own car with ammunition and four anti-tank missile launchers inside.

Van Quickenborne refused to confirm that Conings’ target on Monday was virologist Marc Van Ranst, a key scientific advisor on Belgium’s COVID-19 program.

“It is clear the man is armed and dangerous and that he said he had dangerous plans,” Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden told broadcaster VRT. “Over the coming hours and days, operations to catch him will continue.”

The pandemic has polarized opinion in many European nations, and Van Ranst previously had received death threats, including from Conings.

The fugitive run by the experienced solider embarrassed the Belgian government. Conings, who had been on the anti-terror watch list for three months, was able to hoard heavy weapons in army barracks before disappearing this week.

Conings had a three-decade career behind him as a sniper and expert marksman before he started making threats and racist remarks on Facebook that earned him disciplinary sanctions. He remained authorized to work with arms.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

462K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoard#Soldiers#Home Army#Armed Police#Death Threats#Belgian#Ap#Justice#Heavy Weapons#Ammunition#Army Barracks#Man#Police Officials#European Nations#Northeastern Belgium#Dangerous Plans#Brussels#Interior Minister#Hunting#Broadcaster Vrt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
Country
Belgium
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
News Break
Facebook
Related
Militaryaudacy.com

Belgian manhunt for soldier on terror-watch list goes on

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian forces kept up their manhunt for an armed soldier who is on a terror watch list because of his extreme right sympathies while the government remained nonplussed over how a known threat to society could have had access to an array of heavy weapons. The man...
Public Safetywtvbam.com

Belgian police hunt heavily armed soldier who threatened virologist

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgian police have launched a manhunt for a heavily armed soldier with far-right tendencies who disappeared on Monday after threatening a virologist supportive of COVID-19 vaccines and coronavirus restrictions. The 46-year-old soldier, Jurgen Conings, left his home near the Dutch border on Monday morning and has not...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

They helped British soldiers in Iraq. Now they’ve been left behind to die

It has been over half a year since he has seen his wife and child or any of his friends. Half a year since he has really left the house where he is hiding. But today, despite the grave dangers, he has decided to make an exception.Hoodie pulled down over his face, sweeping nervous glances from side to side, Ali makes his way over to our car, checking he is not being followed.The chosen meeting place is a busy junction in Baghdad, and we drive around avoiding checkpoints so as to look less out of place. The air crackles with...
Public Safety101 WIXX

Italian police seize weapons, Nazi flags from far-right group

ROME (Reuters) – Italian police said they found weapons, Nazi flags and pictures of dictator Benito Mussolini in the homes of the members of a white supremacist movement who were trying to build a new fascist party. Officers searched the homes of 25 people belonging to the ‘Last Legion’ group...
PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Massive Belgian manhunt continues for armed soldier on run

BRUSSELS — Over 400 specialized forces in Belgium intensified their search Thursday for an armed soldier who is on a federal anti-terror watch list because of his extreme right-wing sympathies but was still able to hoard heavy weapons in army barracks before disappearing this week. As the experienced soldier evaded...
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

Indonesian troops kill Papuan rebel commander

Two Papuan independence fighters, including a rebel commander, were killed in ongoing clashes between Indonesian security forces and a rebel group in the country’s troubled easternmost region, authorities said Thursday. The clashes began last month in restive Papua province after rebels set fire to several schools and killed two teachers...
MilitaryJanes

US Navy seizes large weapons shipment in Arabian Sea

The crew of US Navy cruiser USS Monterey seized a large shipment of weapons after stopping and searching a dhow in the north of the Arabian Sea on 6-7 May, with the US 5th Fleet saying it included thousands of Chinese Type 56 assault rifles and hundreds of PKM machine guns, sniper rifles, and rocket launchers.
Worldwkzo.com

Bosnia indicts eight Serbs for wartime killing of 78 civilians

SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Bosnia’s top court on Friday indicted eight Serb ex-soldiers for crimes against humanity over their alleged role in the murder of at least 78 Bosnian Muslim civilians early in the Bosnian war of the 1990s. A quarter of a century after the U.S.-sponsored Dayton peace accords ended...
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

Belgian authorities scour national park for rogue soldier

Belgian security forces on Thursday were combing a national park for a soldier suspected of extreme-right views who went missing after stealing arms from a military base and threatening public figures. Hundreds of police and army personnel were deployed on the hunt for Jurgen Conings, 46, after his abandoned vehicle was found in the area near the Dutch border on Tuesday evening with four rocket launchers inside. "More than 400 people are sweeping this territory to try to resolve this dangerous situation," Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told lawmakers on Thursday afternoon. Prosecutors warned that Conings, who reportedly served in Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan, likely remained armed and dangerous after he was suspected of stealing weapons from a military base where he worked as an instructor.
MilitaryThe Guardian

Myanmar: dozens of police reported killed in clashes with anti-coup movement

Dozens of Myanmar security force members were killed on Sunday, rebel fighters have claimed, after heavy fighting in the coup-hit country’s eastern fringe. In one battle, the People’s Defence Force (PDF) – a civilian anti-junta movement that fights back against security forces with homemade weapons – said at least 20 police died and a police station seized in Moebyel town, Shan state.
PoliticsBBC

German officer who posed as Syrian refugee in terror trial

A German military officer has gone on trial, accused of posing as a Syrian refugee and planning far-right terrorism attacks on politicians. Named only as Lt Franco A, the officer - who was based in France - led an extraordinary double life, registered as a refugee called David Benjamin. He...