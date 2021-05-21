FIU detection dogs earn COVID-19 certification just in time to work the South Beach Wine & Food Festival®

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2021-- Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)—the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that it is celebrating its 20 th consecutive year as the host and exclusive provider of wine and spirits for the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF ® ), a national, star-studded, four-day destination event, taking place May 20 – 23, 2021. SOBEWFF ®, which returns with new protocols dedicated to delivering a safe and comfortable event experience this Spring, has raised $31.8 million to date for its beneficiary, the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU). Southern Glazer’s has collaborated with its world-class suppliers to secure more than 300 top wine and spirits brands for more than 70 SOBEWFF ® events taking place across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.