FIU detection dogs earn COVID-19 certification just in time to work the South Beach Wine & Food Festival®

By Lourdes Perez
fiu.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of certified COVID-19 detection dogs will work the crowd at the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®. ). The dogs, trained by researchers at FIU’s International Forensic Research Institute (IFRI), are the first in the country to gain certification specific to COVID-19.

news.fiu.edu
