newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

TSA Sees Spike in Number of Firearms

By Peter Greenberg Share post
Peter Greenberg Travel News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the TSA now screening more than 1.5 million passengers a day, a lot of numbers are changing. Some are for the better, and others are for the worse. And under the worse category, the TSA has seen a huge spike in the number of firearms detected and seized at airport checkpoints.

petergreenberg.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Firearms#Tsa#Seizures#Airport Checkpoints#Airports#Arrests#Agents#Travelers#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public HealthKTNV

TSA reports record number of travelers over weekend amid pandemic

Americans are taking to the skies again. The Transportation Security Administration says on Friday a record 1.7 million travelers were screened at security checkpoints in airports around the country. It was the busiest day of travel since March of last year when lockdowns started going in place. Despite the recent...
Kalamazoo, MIkalamazoopublicsafety.org

Firearms Recovered

Kalamazoo, Michigan: On Friday, May 21, 2021, at approximately 9:15 p.m. Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers were sent to the area of Church/Paterson regarding a large party and crowd of people. Public Safety Officers addressed a crowd upwards of 600 people and over 100 cars gridlocking area streets. Several fights broke...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Why you shouldn’t share pictures of your Covid vaccine card, according to the FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning Americans about the dangers involved in posting photos of Covid-19 vaccination cards online and the illegal sale of fraudulent copies of the cards.With looser restrictions on mask-wearing and social distancing announced on Thursday for those who have been fully vaccinated, the reminder is timely.The bureau also advises Americans to stay vigilant about other scams relating to the pandemic.A statement from the FBI’s Chicago office reminds people that vaccination cards are intended to provide recipients of the coronavirus vaccine with information regarding the type of vaccine they received and their dates of inoculation.The...
LifestyleBusiness Insider

Americans are returning to the skies in record numbers, with more than 1.8 million people passing through TSA checkpoints for the first time since the pandemic began

The Transportation Security Administration screened 1,850,531 people at airport security checkpoints on Sunday, marking a new record high number of air travelers since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. -Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) May 17, 2021. The previous high was on March 12, when more than 1.3 million people...
Santa Monica, CAsmobserved.com

See Something, Say Something Results in Illegal Firearm Arrest

On May 8, 2021 at approximately 3:00 AM, Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Officers responded to the 900 block of Georgina Avenue regarding a report of suspicious behavior involving two individuals. The reporting person believed they were prowling. Upon the officers' arrival, they witnessed the described vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
Fraud Crimesthekatynews.com

Avoid Scams While Buying Weed Online

We all are now living in a world where you can get anything your heart wishes for or desires by just ordering it online and you will get it to your door. It is delivered to your doorstep. But it is not as simple for the cannabis industry as for any other product or thing you want. It is not because of their own fault or mistake, but they have to go through some problems and limitations to make the purchasing simple, easy and convenient for their customers.
Law Enforcementlawofficer.com

Hackers will release stolen data—unless D.C. Metro police pay $4M ransom

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Washington D.C. — Hackers threatened to release 250 gigabytes of confidential Metropolitan Police Department files—unless officials pay a $4 million ransom, according to the Daily Caller. A Russia-based ransomware syndicate known as Babuck is allegedly behind the attack. They allegedly posted...
Fraud CrimesPosted by
KGAB AM 650

WYDOT Warns of REAL ID Phishing Scam

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is warning of a multi-state phishing scam targeting drivers regarding their licenses being REAL ID compliant. According to a WYDOT Facebook post, scammers are sending people text messages directing them to a third-party website that asks for personal information. "WYDOT will not and is not...
Dallas, WIPosted by
MIX 108

TSA Seeing Uptick In Prohibited Items As Travel Picks Up Again

More and more people are taking to the friendly skies these days as vaccines roll out and people get more comfortable with the idea of flying. Air travel saw a huge dip over the past year as the pandemic hit and now that it is picking back up, it seems like we are all a little bit rusty when it comes to the whole flying thing.
Fraud Crimesthemountvernongrapevine.com

BBB Scam Alert: Scammers Impersonate U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Stories about fake package delivery notifications made headlines last year, coinciding with a sharp rise in phishing scams. Now that many consumers have caught on to the text message scheme, scammers are shifting their approach. In a new spin on the package delivery scheme, scammers are no longer posing as mail carriers. Instead, they’re impersonating US Customs and Border Protection, and they claim to have intercepted a package addressed to the victim.
Public HealthPosted by
92 Moose

FBI Warning: Fake COVID ID Cards Are A No-No

Just like a fake passport, driver's license, or any official document like that, having, making, or selling fake ones can get you into trouble. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a notice reminding Americans that if they decide they don't want the COVID-19 vaccine but feel the need to have that document or see the opportunity to create these for others…just don't. According to a public service announcement from the FBI, they are reminding people by misrepresenting themselves as vaccinated; they say you put yourself and others around you at risk for COVID-19. Oh, and the unauthorized use of an official government agency's seal is a crime that comes with punishment like fines, jail time, or both.
Fraud CrimesEssence

FBI Warns Against Making and Selling Fake Vaccination Cards

If caught, perpetrators could face up to five years in prison and pay a fine. To date, about 35% of the American population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and received their vaccination record cards, according to USA Today. However, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has cautioned that a number of people are making, selling, or encouraging others to print fake versions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention record cards.