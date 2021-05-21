TSA Sees Spike in Number of Firearms

Just like a fake passport, driver's license, or any official document like that, having, making, or selling fake ones can get you into trouble. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a notice reminding Americans that if they decide they don't want the COVID-19 vaccine but feel the need to have that document or see the opportunity to create these for others…just don't. According to a public service announcement from the FBI, they are reminding people by misrepresenting themselves as vaccinated; they say you put yourself and others around you at risk for COVID-19. Oh, and the unauthorized use of an official government agency's seal is a crime that comes with punishment like fines, jail time, or both.