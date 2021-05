A married couple from Texas, named Ashley & Jordan, are living the dream to say the least. In early 2019, after saving money for two years, they got off the daily 9-5 grid, for a full year and traveled all over the world, with stops in Vietnam, Australia, Thailand, Germany, New Zealand, Prague, and the United Kingdom, just to name a few. The have a cool travel channel that highlights all their experiences, with almost 12,000 followers!