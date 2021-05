GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum powerhouse artists Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin have announced the rescheduled dates for their first-ever co-headlining tour of North America. The global superstars have built unstoppable solo careers with dozens of No. 1 songs and millions of albums between them, and are now joining forces live in concert this fall, a year after being sidelined from COVID. Fans can expect to hear renowned hits from two of the biggest names in pop and Latin music on their historic North American arena tour. Latin music’s newest sensation Sebastián Yatra will join the outing as a special guest on select dates. The GRAMMY nominee has become one of the most powerful Latin pop artists of his generation.