Our Post-Pandemic Future: 6 Ways to Manage Social Media Usage to Help Overcome Fear & Find Purpose

The coronavirus pandemic has created massive changes in online usage that would have otherwise taken many years to happen, and online spaces have consequently grown. For many there is a simplistic view about online bad vs. real-world good, however, what this year has taught us very clearly is that life would have been much harder without our online and telephone-based lives. We have seen the advantages and value added of having the digital world at our fingertips with video calls, a variety of social contacts, the capacity to be economically productive from home working and staying in touch with each other whilst socially distancing.