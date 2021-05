ROME/WASHINGTON, May 15, 2021 (by Michael Dickens) It’s an extraordinary occurrence when World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty retires from a match. It rarely happens – the last time was three years ago in Strasbourg – and when it does, know that she’s listening to her body. Plus, with the start of the French Open just a few weeks away, it’s a good bet that Barty is playing the long game, too.