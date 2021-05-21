Forecasters warning of dangerous rip currents on Gulf Coast

Effective: 2021-05-12 05:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Escambia County in south central Alabama Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Western Escambia County in northwestern Florida * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 501 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fairhope, Gulf Shores, Atmore, Foley, Orange Beach, Robertsdale, Point Clear, Loxley, McCullough, Magnolia Springs, Stapleton, Bon Secour, Summerdale, Silverhill, Perdido Beach, Elberta, Bratt, I65 And CR 1, Poarch Creek Reservation and I65 And AL 21. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area, with localized higher amounts. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.