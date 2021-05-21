newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Nas, LL Cool J, Fat Joe and More Break Ground With the Universal Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Universal Hip Hop Museum will pay homage to the culture-shifting genre in the place where it all started: The Bronx. The museum held its official groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday with a slew of star-studded New York rappers, including LL Cool J, Nas, Fat Joe and Grandmaster Flash. The new hub will open in 2024 as part of a $349 million USD mixed-use project along the Harlem River slated to provide affordable housing, new public spaces and community-focused programming, according to the Associated Press.

hypebeast.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Entertainment
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Dj Kool Herc
Person
Grandmaster Flash
Person
Nas
Person
Fat Joe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#East Harlem#Star#The Associated Press#The New York Post#Hip Hop Boulevard#Showtime#Hip Hop#Rappers#Harlem River#Homage#Original Programming#Sedgwick Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Museums
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Instagram
Related
Bronx, NYNews 12

End of Ramadan celebrated with toy giveaway in Bronx Park

As Ramadan comes to an end, a local Muslim organization gave away thousands of toys Sunday at Bronx Park to kids in need. Eid marks the end of Ramadan, a yearly Muslim holiday that includes fasting from dawn to sunset. This year, the Muslim community across New York City decided...
New York City, NYPosted by
Audacy

12 shot, 2 fatally, in 9-hour span across NYC

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Twelve people were shot in seven shooting over the course of nine hours across New York City. Two of the victims died. The shootings happened between 4 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan. Five of the victims were shot...
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx calendar: Events coming up

1. Booked & Busy 3.0; 2. BronxRockets Run/Walk Group; 3. Free Diapers + Masks + Snacks: Grab-n-Go with Zeta Charter Schools; 4. R&B Sunday’s Girls Need Love Edition; 5. 12th annual NYC Multicultural Festival Part II;