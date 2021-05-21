Nas, LL Cool J, Fat Joe and More Break Ground With the Universal Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx

The Universal Hip Hop Museum will pay homage to the culture-shifting genre in the place where it all started: The Bronx. The museum held its official groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday with a slew of star-studded New York rappers, including LL Cool J, Nas, Fat Joe and Grandmaster Flash. The new hub will open in 2024 as part of a $349 million USD mixed-use project along the Harlem River slated to provide affordable housing, new public spaces and community-focused programming, according to the Associated Press.