Saint Landry Parish, LA

Sheriff's scholarship awarded to students in St. Landry Parish

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rxrR3_0a77H5sE00

The winner of the Louisiana Sheriff's Scholarship Program in St. Landry Parish has been announced.

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz announced that Jacob Wayne Barron of St. Landry Parish has been named the recipient of an academic scholarship in the amount of Five Hundred Dollars ($500.00) from the Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program for the 2019-2020 school year.

He is a graduate of Opelousas High School and plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and pursue a degree in Business. His parents are Kevin and Laura of Opelousas.

Emily Richard (1st Alternate) is graduating from Opelousas Catholic and plans to pursue a degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Her mother is Sharyn Richard of Opelousas. John Paul Braham (2nd Alternate not present) is graduating from Opelousas Catholic and plans to pursue a career in Professional Aviation at Louisiana Tech University. His parents are John and Laura Braham of Opelousas.

The Sheriffs’ Scholarship is made possible by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program. Louisiana Sheriffs provide scholarships to graduating high seniors from each parish where the Sheriff is an affiliate of the Program. Qualities such as academic achievement, leadership and character are considered in making the selection. T

he only limitations are that applicants be permanent residents of Louisiana, that scholarships be utilized within the State, and that the recipients must be enrolled as full-time undergraduate students.

Sheriff Guidroz indicated that these scholarships represent investments in the future of Louisiana and are only possible with the generous support of the Honorary Members of the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association from St. Landry Parish.

KATC News

KATC News

