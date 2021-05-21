newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Coutié Upgrades the Vans Style 73 with Custom "Ideas That Connect" Graphics

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe German craftsmen at Stuttgart-based outfit Coutié are back again with another custom Vans project: they’ve upgraded the under-the-radar Style 73 for a new design dubbed “Ideas That Connect.” Coutié may be most known for its work on the Old Skool — its two most recent projects were the Old Skool “Baby Blue” and the Old Skool “Shadow and Sun” — but this new project shows that the tenured customizers are not afraid to step off the beaten path and rework a lesser-known silhouette.

hypebeast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vans#Design#The Old Skool Shadow#Custom Branding#Custom Detail#Graphics#Standard Style#Upgrades#Graphic Hits#Yellow Black Rope Laces#Flair#Traditional Tongue Tags#White Heel Tabs#Baby Blue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
Related
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Vibrantly Designed Graphic Clogs

Crocs prepares for the summer season with the brand new Smiley Clog, which is a new design iteration of the Classic Clog silhouette. The lightweight model spotlights the smiley face as it details the shoe in a loud pattern and bright yellow colorway. It retains the same shape as the...
Interior Designpapercitymag.com

Customizing Every Space in Your Home With Style — eggersmann Changes the Possibilities

Eggersmann is known for its innovation and high quality craftsmanship. This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. It has never been more important for your home to truly reflect who you are and the needs of you and your family. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to home design and no one understands that better than eggersmann. The German-made cabinetry brand that’s grown into much more designs for how people truly live, taking into consideration personal style, space and comfort needs.
Apparelnintendowire.com

Pokémon Shirts presented by Original Stitch upgrades its polo shirts, offers 25th anniversary limited edition customization

The long-awaited refresh to Pokémon Shirts presented by Original Stitch’s polo shirts is now over. These customizable, made-to-order shirts are getting more than just some new fabric choices and buttons, they’re also celebrating Pokémon’s 25th anniversary. Launching today and available until December 31st, you can now deck out your polo...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Vans Reveals Colorful Footwear and Apparel Collection for Pride Month 2021

Pride Month 2021 is around the corner, and Vans is getting in the festive spirit early by announcing a special Pride collection of footwear and apparel — plus a $200K USD donation split between four LGBTQ+ organizations. Centered around a “spirit of creative self-expression,” the product offerings reinterpret Vans’ classic checkerboard pattern in a myriad of colorful fashions, ranging from repeating prints to patchwork-style material medleys.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Virtual Luxury Exhibits

Within the Roblox online game platform, Gucci created a virtual experience called Gucci Garden and it recreates a real-world multimedia installation from the luxury brand. While not everyone will be able to visit the actual installation set up at Gucci Palace in Florence, Italy for the brand's 100th anniversary, the Gucci Garden Archetypes offers a much more accessible way to appreciate the design.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

NOICE Channels The Feeling of Tranquility With Debut Collection

Tapping into the human senses, NOICE presents its inaugural collection inspired by the calming benefits of sound. Comprised of an array of shirts, sweatshirts, outerwear and accessories emblazoned with its signature script branding, the label’s latest collection reimagines traditional workwear into versatile pieces. Merging comfort and functionality, the relaxed silhouettes are built for work activities or everyday wear whilst its deconstructed nylon panel details, such as those crafted onto the pure cotton T-shirt, incorporates a contemporary utility aesthetic into your daily essentials.
Bicyclesthemanual.com

The 10 Best Bike Seats to Customize and Upgrade your Ride

Bikes are undeniably extraordinary — let’s agree on that. They have only two wheels, but what they can do is quite unimaginable. You can use them for exercise, commuting, running errands, touring, racing, etc. Apart from their exceptional versatility, you can easily customize and personalize your bike to improve its design and ensure comfort. Or, in some cases, you may just want to replace a worn-out or damaged part, such as the seat or saddle. What’s the best option? Well, there are hundreds of them on the market, and you’ll definitely need to shop and compare options to find your desired pick. To help you buy the best bike seat, we’ve identified and listed some of the best options here.
Designers & Collectionsdesignboom.com

colorful historic yet playful motifs dress rubelli in&outdoor fabric collection

Rubelli makes a colorful, geometrically sequenced splash at home with the in&outdoor collection of fine fabrics. the designs preserve the typical characteristics of the venetian brand’s interior textiles – beauty, comfort and sophistication – but steps into nature. in similar style, these high-performing fabrics now adorn exterior furnishings and accessories, from residential sun-loungers to even soft seating at poolside bars in hotels and restaurants.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Antik Batik Is Back! The Ultimate French Boho Brand Launches Collaboration With Elisa Sednaoui

Ask me about my love for globe trotter-inspired accessories, and I will point you in the direction of my archive of tasseled, printed, embroidered, and fringed clutch bags that I’ve seemingly been absentmindedly collecting for at least 15 years. And it was one brand that started the love affair to begin with: Antik Batik! The label that defined the hippie-chic hybrid that I was so obsessed with during my formative years (special mention to paparazzi images of Rachel Zoe’s army of artfully disheveled celebrity clients that fueled it—was I ever so young!) is back.
Apparelfavecrafts.com

Custom Ties

"Custom Ties are easier than you think with the May 2021 Artesprix Sublimation Blank of the Month and Sublimation Markers! The twins and I really enjoyed coming up with our designs for the May 2021 Blank of the Month: Poly Necktie; use code Jessie10 to get 10% off. In addition to making our own custom ties, we also made some tie clips. This is a great family craft, and the ties make great Father's Day gifts as well."
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Artful Doodle Graphic Footwear

Keith Haring and Converse work in collaboration once again as the duo launch an expansive capsule of footwear designs. The artful range of goods is visually aligned with the artist's work, spotlighting signature silhouettes. This includes the Chuck 70s, the Pro Leather, the Run Star Hike, and the Chuck Taylor All Star sneaker models.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Hiking Footwear For Your Everyday Jaunts

One of the most beautiful things about hiking is that it isn’t seasonal. While fair weather wanderers might yearn for the refreshing climates of spring, or the warm breezes of summer, the weather that comes with both fall and winter can often make them more idyllic seasons for exploration. It’s the ultimate all-year-round activity.
Apparelhiconsumption.com

Rancourt & David Coggins Collab On A Handmade Pair Of Top-Shelf Boat Shoes

David Coggins is a renowned New York-based writer with a knack for covering whiskey, men’s fashion, travel, and fly fishing. So when heritage footwear brand, Rancourt & Co. was recently looking to create a new boat shoe, the company turned to the Minnesota-born author and outdoorsman for help, ultimately leading to a limited-edition collaboration between Coggins and Rancourt that resulted in a custom-designed shoe.
Buying CarsAutoblog

GMC Safari GT, a rad-era hauler with custom-van swagger

The GMC Safari van, along with its Chevy Astro sibling, performed yeoman service ferrying passengers and hauling cargo for two decades starting in 1985. But one special variant, the Safari GT — and, at Chevrolet, the Astro RS — added an unexpected dollop of swagger. Those vans had a custom look that was straight out of the '70s "sin bin" era. One of those Safari GTs is up for grabs right now, fittingly, on the RADforsale auction site.
Computerstechaeris.com

Framework modular laptop lets you customize, upgrade, and repair it yourself

Framework is a relatively new company to the laptop game, founded in San Francisco in 2019. The mission of the company is “to empower you with great products you can easily customize, upgrade, and repair, increasing longevity and reducing e-waste in the process.” A couple of years later, Framework has announced that their first modular laptop is now available for pre-order in the U.S., with orders in additional countries coming later this year.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Cork Midsole Summer Sandals

Nike introduces a new iteration of the Offline 2.0 sandals in a minimal colorway for a muted look. The sandals ready for the warmer seasons ahead and boasts technical design accents throughout the silhouette. The latest iteration is highly anticipated and has a mesh material that makes up the foot covering.