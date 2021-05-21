Coutié Upgrades the Vans Style 73 with Custom "Ideas That Connect" Graphics
The German craftsmen at Stuttgart-based outfit Coutié are back again with another custom Vans project: they’ve upgraded the under-the-radar Style 73 for a new design dubbed “Ideas That Connect.” Coutié may be most known for its work on the Old Skool — its two most recent projects were the Old Skool “Baby Blue” and the Old Skool “Shadow and Sun” — but this new project shows that the tenured customizers are not afraid to step off the beaten path and rework a lesser-known silhouette.hypebeast.com