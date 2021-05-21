Companies Lobby To Keep The Telemedicine Boom Going

In response to letter to the editor regarding telemedicine May 10:. Having been involved in the evaluation, planning and use of telemedicine for over 25 years statewide, nationally and internationally, and as prior medical director of the Center for Telehealth at the University of New Mexico and now professor emeritus, I strongly believe the motivation for using telemedicine is improving access to care, not profit. Health professionals should be reimbursed appropriately for health care services provided through telemedicine, and the New Mexico state Legislature has passed bills that have been signed into law recognizing telemedicine as a legitimate means of proving care and that those services should be reimbursed appropriately. Medicare and Medicaid provide means of being reimbursed for covered services provided via telemedicine, as do most health care insurance companies.