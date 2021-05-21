newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Companies Lobby To Keep The Telemedicine Boom Going

kclu.org
 3 days ago

The pandemic ushered in a telemedicine boom, with loosened regulations and greater access. Now telehealth and other companies are lobbying hard to keep those gains. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to Rachel Cohrs, Washington correspondent for our partners at STAT, the health and medicine publication, about what’s at stake for the future of telemedicine.

www.kclu.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#Telemedicine#Now#Stat#Npr#Telehealth#Loosened Regulations#Washington Correspondent#Copyright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Related
HealthABQJournal

Telemedicine is a sound complement to in-person care

In response to letter to the editor regarding telemedicine May 10:. Having been involved in the evaluation, planning and use of telemedicine for over 25 years statewide, nationally and internationally, and as prior medical director of the Center for Telehealth at the University of New Mexico and now professor emeritus, I strongly believe the motivation for using telemedicine is improving access to care, not profit. Health professionals should be reimbursed appropriately for health care services provided through telemedicine, and the New Mexico state Legislature has passed bills that have been signed into law recognizing telemedicine as a legitimate means of proving care and that those services should be reimbursed appropriately. Medicare and Medicaid provide means of being reimbursed for covered services provided via telemedicine, as do most health care insurance companies.
ImmigrationBirmingham Star

Ethiopia Accuses US of Meddling Following Visa Restrictions

Ethiopia has accused the United States of "meddling" in its internal affairs after the U.S. imposed visa restrictions on Ethiopian officials whom the U.S. accuses of fueling the ongoing conflict in the Tigray region. "If such a resolve to meddle in our internal affairs and undermining the century-old bilateral ties...
EconomyConsortiumnews.com

Big Media and Independent Journalism

Big Media depends on big money from big corporations. No wonder that it promotes the corporate agenda and the agendas of governments that serve corporate interests. Truly independent media depend on money from small donors. No wonder then that it reports from the perspective of the average woman and man against the corporate and corporate-controlled, government agendas. With the concentration of Big Media in the hands of just a few big corporations, and with Big Media supporting the militarist agenda of governments in pursuit of corporate interests, independent media was never more needed than today, especially as government conspires with Big Tech to censor independent voices.
Health ServicesPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Telemedicine is the natural evolution of health care

As a stage IV colorectal cancer survivor with numerous follow-up medical appointments for various issues related to my ongoing disease management, and mother to a severely intellectually and developmentally disabled son who has at least 10 specialists regularly monitoring him, I welcome virtual medicine becoming a mainstay of our medical care.
Sciencevestnikkavkaza.net

Scientists point to risk of new pandemic

Two virus researchers in China are recommending security measures after seven Russian farm workers became infected with a crossover flu virus last year, according to Medical Xpress. In their Perspectives piece published in the journal Science, Weifeng Shi and George Gao, both of whom are affiliated with multiple institutions in...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

On-Demand Home Services Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom : TaskRabbit, Barsch Realty, Handy

The latest research on "COVID-19 Outbreak-Global On-Demand Home Services Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Presidential Electionindiancountrytoday.com

Rick Santorum is gone, but media problems remain

FILE - Republican presidential candidate, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum speaks during the Fox Business Network Republican presidential debate in North Charleston, S.C. on Jan. 14, 2016. The CNN analyst went on the network to try and explain comments about Native Americans that have led to criticism, but didn't appear to calm things down. Santorum told a group of young conservative last month that there was ‘nothing here’ when immigrants founded the United States. That angered Native Americans and others. He said on CNN Monday that he was speaking in context of the U.S. government's creation and didn't mean to minimize treatment of Native Americans. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
Presidential ElectionCNN

Biden faces crunch moment in his presidency

(CNN) — The Biden presidency and top Democrats suddenly face a moment of truth with an audacious nation-changing agenda imperiled by the treacherous political math of divided Washington and stiff resistance by pro-Trump Republicans. A crucial phase is now unfolding with President Joe Biden's plans to redefine the concept of...
Gilbert, AZgilbertsunnews.com

Gilbert mom’s company keeps on truckin’

Gilbert mother and business owner Ebony McKinley keeps on trucking in partnership with Amazon, juggling business leadership with raising her four children. McKinley owns and operates Seven Strong Trucking, which she started in 2015. McKinley said she named the company after her own seven-strong family, which includes herself, her husband...
Kansas StateMiddletown Press

Kansas governor signs legislation keeping cocktails to go

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — People will be able to get beer and cocktails to go in Kansas after the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a measure signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Laura Kelly. The new law will allow to-go beer and alcoholic drinks from clubs, bars and restaurants until 11...
RetailPosted by
Forbes

Is Your Company Positioned For The Post-Covid-19 Boom?

There’s a famous story about NBA legend Dennis Rodman… one that doesn’t involve wedding dresses or Madonna. Before a game, Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas admonished Rodman for standing off to the side during warm-ups. “You have to participate,” he said. Rodman replied that he was, just in his own way. While everyone else was shooting, he was counting the number of times the ball rotated on each shot, all so he could later perfectly position himself for the rebound.