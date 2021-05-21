Sturgis seniors gather for baccalaureate service

NORTHERN HILLS — Before March 2020, Pastor Scott McKirdy had been trying to get online worship services started, but he was unsure about how to do it. He was among nearly all of the pastors in the Northern Hills who figured it out in a hurry, when the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shut down public church services. Since then, he has ministered to his congregation online, in the parking lot, and in the church sanctuary — depending on the risk and number of COVID-19 cases.