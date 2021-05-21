Sturgis seniors gather for baccalaureate service
STURGIS — Twenty Sturgis seniors participated in a baccalaureate service, a faith-based celebration for graduating seniors on Wednesday in the community center theater. The service featured a welcome by senior’s Makayla Keffeler and Paige Bradley, music by McKenna Kress, class speakers included Josie Kaufman and Brady Buchholz, and each senior was introduced by Elisabeth Ortiz and Audrey Bates. Pastor Ryan Smith offered the final blessing and prayer.www.bhpioneer.com