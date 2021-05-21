newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sturgis, SD

Sturgis seniors gather for baccalaureate service

By Tim Potts, Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hills Pioneer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTURGIS — Twenty Sturgis seniors participated in a baccalaureate service, a faith-based celebration for graduating seniors on Wednesday in the community center theater. The service featured a welcome by senior’s Makayla Keffeler and Paige Bradley, music by McKenna Kress, class speakers included Josie Kaufman and Brady Buchholz, and each senior was introduced by Elisabeth Ortiz and Audrey Bates. Pastor Ryan Smith offered the final blessing and prayer.

www.bhpioneer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
City
Bradley, SD
City
Sturgis, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baccalaureate Service#Elementary Education#School Education#Community Education#Smith College#College Education#The Sd School Of Mines#Sturgis High School#Sturgis Seniors#Graduation#Class Speakers#Pastor Ryan Smith#Theater#Mechanical Engineering#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
Politicsdrgnews.com

South Dakota 4-H Launches Outdoor OWLS Program

South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension and South Dakota 4-H have unveiled a brand new, yearlong program for youth interested in outdoor education and natural resources. The OWLS (Outdoor, Wilderness and Life Skills) Program will educate and engage teen participants in a variety of activities to better prepare them to be good stewards of the land. Experts from South Dakota 4-H, as well as South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks (GFP), will partner to provide the youth with comprehensive training through monthly webinars, three hands-on camping experiences and a year-end adventure.
Agriculturekfgo.com

South Dakota Producers Invited to Get Away & Connect

Connecting South Dakota’s family farmers and ranchers with information, resources and each other is the focus of the South Dakota Farmers Union Young Producers Event held July 30-31 at Cedar Shores Resort, Oacoma. “Farming and ranching is an around the clock job. We design this event to give producers an...
Black Hills Pioneer

Black Hills Conference boys’ track meet placings announced

STURGIS — Boys’ event winners and other top-eight finishers from Friday’s Black Hills Conference track meet follow. The top-eight finishers are from the area schools of Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown. Turn to page 15 for the complete list of girls’ finishers from this meet. 100-meter dash. 1...
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

Pierre youth bowlers compete in State Tournament

Several Pierre bowlers competed in the South Dakota State Youth Bowling Tournament in Aberdeen last month. Competition was held in ten different categories, including singles, all events scratch and handicap. The Pierre Team known as the Sweepers placed first in the 399 and Under division in the team competition with...
Sturgis, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

BHC track meet begins

STURGIS — Area track teams competed at the Black Hills Conference meet Friday in Sturgis. Turn to Monday’s Black Hills Pioneer for results and more. To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Deadwood, SDKEVN

Health Watch: Kids and online safety

New hotel and gambling opportunities to continue economic growth of Deadwood. On the lower end of Deadwood’s historic main street stands a new hotel, just weeks away from completion. Updated: 43 minutes ago. It’s national police week. Taking baby animals out of nature, the wrong thing to do. Updated: 45...
Sturgis, SDkbhbradio.com

Candidates for Meade 46-1 School Board hold forum Wednesday night

STURGIS, S.D. – The six candidates running for three spots on the Meade 46-1 School Board answered questions during a candidate’s forum held by the Sturgis Chamber of Commerce Wednesday night. The six candidates are Kassi Barry of New Underwood, Terry Koontz of Sturgis, Aaron Odegaard of Black Hawk, Megan...
kbhbradio.com

LeeAnn Hanks

LeeAnn Hanks was born to Ron & Becky Merwin on March 8, 1979, in Rapid City, SD. As the oldest of 11 children, she took on her role as a leader at a very young age, mastering planning events & mentoring others while always demonstrating extreme patience. LeeAnn graduated from Sturgis Brown High School in 1997 and went on to study Mathematics Education at South Dakota State University. After many years as “just friends,” she began dating Kevin Hanks in 2001. They married on December 21, 2002.
Sturgis, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

Meade School District budget a work in progress

STURGIS — Meade School District officials say there is one constant concerning the 2021-2022 school year budget – that it will certainly change. An infusion of federal money associated with COVID relief is making it difficult to solidify the budget for the coming school year, Meade School District Superintendent Don Kirkegaard said at the Monday Meade School Board meeting.
kbhbradio.com

Hundreds of area athletes compete at Rapid City Invitational Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The weather was better the second time around for the postponed Rapid City Invitational Track and Field Meet Tuesday, as hundreds of area athletes competed at O’Harra Stadium. In girls events:. Jayda McNabb of Rapid City Stevens captured both the 100 and 200 meter dash with...
Spearfish, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

NH churches adapt to COVID restrictions to reach broader audience, spread hope

NORTHERN HILLS — Before March 2020, Pastor Scott McKirdy had been trying to get online worship services started, but he was unsure about how to do it. He was among nearly all of the pastors in the Northern Hills who figured it out in a hurry, when the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shut down public church services. Since then, he has ministered to his congregation online, in the parking lot, and in the church sanctuary — depending on the risk and number of COVID-19 cases.
Spearfish, SDRapid City Journal

Spearfish girls win Hot Springs Invite

The Spearfish girls' golf team came away with the team title Thursday in the Hot Springs Invitational Thursday at the Southern Hills Golf Course. The Spartans finished with an 18-hole score of 403, seven strokes ahead of host Hot Springs. St. Thomas More was third with a 436, followed by Lead-Deadwood at 516 and Custer at 530.
Black Hills Pioneer

Jeff Smit Memorial track meet featured 1,020 athletes

STURGIS — The 34th annual Jeff Smit Memorial track meet ran flawlessly, with 1,020 athletes competing on Saturday at Woodle Field, in Sturgis. This annual event that occurs on the first Saturday of May every year, and this year was run under a 75 degree cloud fill sky. This year...
kbhbradio.com

Allyn “Al” Eugene Smith

Allyn Eugene Smith was born July 8, 1946 in St. John’s Hospital in Rapid City, SD to Merle Eugene Smith and Pauline Elizabeth (Laumer) Smith. He is the 3rd of 5 generations to carry the middle name of Eugene. It was a hot summer. He left the hospital late in the evening when it was cooler. At about 2 weeks he was eating homemade ice cream. His love of ice cream never faded.
Sturgis, SDKEVN

Sturgis diner expands to Spearfish

Earth Day hiking challenge: Hike some, snap selfies, win a pin. Hiking is popular in the Hills, and in an attempt to get people out and exploring the Earth Day Trail Challenge was born. Online auction being held this weekend to fund McGillyCuddy House renovation. Updated: May. 1, 2021 at...