The Coppell ISD Board of Trustees received budget proposals outlining projected revenue and expenditures for the 2021-22 school year during Monday’s workshop. The proposed expenditures for the 2021-22 school year are projected to total at around $159 million. The majority of funds – around $110 million are budgeted for classroom instruction and support for both students and staff while the remaining expenditures are set to cover administration, instructional leadership and other funds. The proposed recapture, unspent money taken by the state for redistribution, is expected to be around $34 million.