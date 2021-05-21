Lil Nas X Comforts His Younger Self in 'Sun Goes Down'

newsbreak-logo
Don't you just wish sometimes that you could go back in time and tell a younger version of you that everything will be okay?. Wearing a white suit and appearing as godly as possible, current day-Lil Nas X looks through the windows of his life at everything he's done so far. Browsing through memories as if they were Google Chrome windows, he decides to visit a less confident version of himself who's sad and sulking while at Taco Bell. Current Lil Nas X monitors younger him from afar and watches as the latter gets a ride home from his father.

Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Calls It "Rare" That An Online Troll Can Hurt His Feelings

He's done his fair share of playful trolling so Lil Nas X isn't as perturbed with his online critics as one may think. Ever since "Old Town Road" with Bill Ray Cyrus became a megahit, Lil Nas X has been on the receiving end of constructive as well as destructive criticism. The award-winning singer most recently ruffled feathers with his "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" single and its accompanying, devil-pole-dancing music video, and it didn't take long for his inboxes and timelines to be flooded with hateful messages.
Musicfoxbangor.com

Lil Nas X Rips His Pants During ‘SNL’ Performance

Lil Nas X brought ‘SNL’ to a grand finale Saturday night, but the performance was a little … well, a little too tight. Lil Nas was performing “MONTERO” during the show, and all the gyrating was too much for his pants, ’cause they split down the front. It happens at...
Musicmymixfm.com

Lil Nas X releases powerful new ballad “Sun Goes Down”

Lil Nas X is sharing a vulnerable side of himself with fans in his powerful new single “Sun Goes Down.”. The song, released Friday, is a confession of what the 22-year-year old wants to tell his younger self who had lost all hope. The slow, rhythmic song, which is a...
Musicstereoboard.com

Lil Nas X Drops Video For New Track Sun Goes Down

Lil Nas X has released a new single. Sun Goes Down follows the self-directed video for Montero (Call Me By Your Name), which arrived in March. Cast across guitar chords and a trap-inspired beat, the track is more personal than his previous offering, and comes with a touching video co-directed by Lil Nas X himself. It sees the rapper in a heavenly world, dressed in white, reflecting on teenage memories. In a post on Twitter, he wrote:
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Lil Nas X – ‘Sun Goes Down’

After busting Hell, Billboard charts, and legs wide open via his controversial, chart-topping hit ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name),’ rapper-singer Lil Nas X has geared up to give fans ‘Sun Goes Down’ – the next taste from his forthcoming self-titled debut album. Announced just last week (as we reported...
ApparelHighsnobiety

Lil Nas X & His Moon Boots Take Fit Goals to Another Planet

Those wishing to mark the arrival of warmer weather with crisp white fits have a new advocate: Lil Nas X. The pop star turned heads yesterday when he flipped the script on his previous satanic style and stepped out in New York in a divine white ensemble instead. In his...
MinoritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Lil Nas X Talks UGG Pride Campaign and New Song, “Sun Goes Down”

When Lil Nas X released his chart-topping March hit “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” he penned a letter to his younger self. “I know we promised to never come out publicly,” he wrote on Instagram. “I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.”
MusicPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Lil Nas X is here to prove you wrong

In two hours, Lil Nas X will be the happiest he's ever been. He'll shake a bottle of Veuve Clicquot before popping it. He'll shout, "They said we would not do it! We did it again!" He'll fire off a dozen celebratory tweets. But right now, the Georgia rapper — who's huddled with his team at a downtown Los Angeles photo studio one April morning, awaiting Billboard's latest Hot 100 announcement — is a ball of nerves. That's to be expected considering the week he's had, weathering the response to "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," his lustful, unabashed new single about a same-sex relationship, and the accompanying music video that climaxes with the star sliding down a stripper pole to Hell to give Satan a lap dance. He further enraged religious groups days later by releasing 666 pairs of customized Nikes, which contained a drop of human blood in the soles, a pentagram hanging from the laces, and a Bible passage on the sides (Nike had nothing to do with the shoes but sued and settled a lawsuit with the company that did).
CelebritiesPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

Lil Nas X Splits His Pants While Performing on Saturday Night Live

Lil Nas X let it all hang out during his debut on Saturday Night Live this weekend. On Saturday (May 22), the "Old Town Road" artist was the musical guest on the long-running sketch comedy show, on which he performed his two latest singles: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and "Sun Goes Down." During his sexually-charged rendition of "Montero," which included several male dancers and Lil Nas X himself performing on a pole, the Atlanta rhymer's pants split mid-performance.
MinoritiesBillboard

Lil Nas X on Finding Success as a Queer Artist: 'It Feels Good to Prove People Wrong'

After the success of "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X's detractors labeled the rapper a one-hit wonder. Now, in a new interview, Nas is having the last laugh. Appearing on the cover of Entertainment Weekly's 2021 Pride issue, Lil Nas X spoke with Ira Madison III about the success of (and significant backlash to) his latest single "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)." The 22-year-old rapper, who recently earned his second No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Montero," said that the single's success felt like a refutation of those who didn't believe in him.
MinoritiesTODAY.com

Lil Nas X says coming out was 'one of the scariest moments of my life'

Lil Nas X doesn't regret coming out even though he says it was an act he feared. The “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)" rapper and singer recalled the time he came out publicly as gay in the summer of 2019 while accepting the Native Son award, an honor that recognizes Black gay and queer male leaders, in a virtual ceremony that was streamed on Facebook.
MusicPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Quando Rondo Show With Noticeably Small Crowd Captured on Video – Watch

Quando Rondo performed live in Waycross, Ga. over the weekend and the attendance for the show was noticeably sparse. The Savannah, Ga. rhymer has been hard-pressed to book any shows since King Von's murder as venues presumably fear violence will break out due to a friend of Quando's involvement in the slaying. On May 1, Quando performed at The Vibe Event Center in what may be his first show since the infamous incident. From the looks of things, very few people showed up. Video captured of the performance shows lots of people on stage with the rapper as he performs. When the camera pans to the crowd, it looks to be just a few more people in the crowd than are on the stage. Half of the venue looks completely empty.
MusicPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Lil Nas X Responds To Backlash Over Mentioning Nicki Minaj In New Song

Lil Nas X has promised never to utter Nicki Minaj’s name in another song after being attacked by his fellow Barbz. On Friday (May 21), Lil Nas X released his new single “Sun Goes Down,” a vulnerable and emotional pop track on which the rapper turned pop star painfully recollects his high school days as a closeted gay teen. On one verse, in particular, the 22-year-old — who formerly (and infamously) ran a Nicki Minaj fandom account in his youth — reminisced of his love for the “Super Bass” superstar.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

The Meaning Behind Lil Nas X's Name Is Important — Here's Why

A couple days ago, the promo clip for SNL's Season 46 finale aired, promising us the "best show of season," which we totally believe, since Queen Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy is hosting, with Lil Nas X as the musical guest. Lil Nas X fans are especially excited, since the diamond certified rapper is one of the biggest and most buzzed about musicians this year. After "Old Town Road" went viral in 2019, it was clear that there was no stopping Lil Nas X's genius.