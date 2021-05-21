newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Hiking Footwear For Your Everyday Jaunts

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most beautiful things about hiking is that it isn’t seasonal. While fair weather wanderers might yearn for the refreshing climates of spring, or the warm breezes of summer, the weather that comes with both fall and winter can often make them more idyllic seasons for exploration. It’s the ultimate all-year-round activity.

hypebeast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Boots#Fair Weather#Style Fall Boots#Winter Boots#Beautiful Things#Strava#Hypebeast#Swiss#Speedboard#Tennine#Tpu#Quicklace#Salomon#Swedish#The North Face#Exploris#Futurelight#L I M#Moab Gtx#Hoka One One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Apparel
Related
Apparelwomanaroundtown.com

Sport Styles for Men

Rocking in a comfortable apparel while looking stylish at the same time brings a great feeling. This was a bit unrealistic in the past, but it has become a reality that is embraced by most people of all ages. The new trend of athleisure allows men to feel good and look stylish at the same time. No doubt that there will always be a need for sharp and designer suits, sports styles are invading and overtaking the weekend apparels in almost all men. This trend has been embraced in most occasions. Here you will find various tips for rocking in your sports apparels.
Apparelasa.com

Product Review: Gill Marine Footwear

I don’t look good in boots. It’s a fact that boots on me look ridiculous and that is mainly because I sail in shorts year round. With that said when Gill Marine sent over some of their gear for me to test out I wondered if I would be willing to alter my appearance for a product review.
Apparelyourglenrosetx.com

The Idle American: Fancy today's footwear...

Proverbial truisms typically go unchallenged, but an expression dating back to the sixteenth century has gone by the boards when its application is directed toward men’s footwear. Historically, what men have worn on their feet has been basic, often dictated by comfort, durability and practicality. Long before Baskin-Robbins came along...
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

Vans Reveals Colorful Footwear and Apparel Collection for Pride Month 2021

Pride Month 2021 is around the corner, and Vans is getting in the festive spirit early by announcing a special Pride collection of footwear and apparel — plus a $200K USD donation split between four LGBTQ+ organizations. Centered around a “spirit of creative self-expression,” the product offerings reinterpret Vans’ classic checkerboard pattern in a myriad of colorful fashions, ranging from repeating prints to patchwork-style material medleys.
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Spring sale at Kid-Friendly Footwear

Longer days and more sunshine mean more time outside for kids to explore and play – and busy, growing feet might need new shoes! Kid-Friendly Footwear @ Again & Again (WSB sponsor) in The Junction wants you to know they’re having a sale:. Here at Kid Friendly Footwear @ Again...
LifestyleGear Patrol

The 25 Best Backpacks for Everyday Use

With a few notable exceptions (lawyers and bankers, mainly), a 21st-century businessperson doesn’t have to wear a suit to conduct business, especially now. That means you don’t necessarily have to carry a briefcase. With comfort and functionality as priorities, lots of people now use backpacks for their everyday commute — just throw it over your shoulders and you’re hands-free for a coffee, a handshake or holding on while the bus creeps forward. The backpacks below cover the spectrum of possible uses, so whether you’re looking for a simple vessel for getting from A to B with the day’s goods or you plan to telecommute to a secluded bungalow on the beach, these backpacks are up for the task.
Skin Carefashionisers.com

Invite Vacay Vibes to Your Everyday Life With Tropical Nails

Although summer isn’t here yet, the hot weather has already put us in vacation mode. If you’re daydreaming about mesmerizing vacay spots, it’s time to take matters into your own hands, and we do mean this literally! Because of the pandemic, we might not be able to travel as much as we’d like, but that doesn’t mean we can’t adopt the holiday vibes. Namely, tropical nails have become the new obsession of Insta cool girls and we love it! This trend is all about cute designs and vivid colors. Instead of going for your regular mani, check out our list below and ask your nail technician to recreate some of these tropical nails.
ApparelJustLuxe.com

Rothy's Steps Up with Men's Footwear

Frequent introduction of new product is central to Rothy’s popularity. The San Francisco-based footwear and accessories company, known for its sustainable commitments, holds more than 200 design-patent applications granted or pending, and its design team creates with purpose and intention. Skilled in the art of balancing forward-looking trends with sustainable solutions and real-time customer insights, Rothy’s has heeded the consumer call for a men’s footwear line with their introduction of the RS01 Sneaker and the Driving Loafer.
Apparelsixtyandme.com

Choosing Minimal Footwear (30+ Options)

I wrote last month about how important your feet and shoes are to your alignment and bone density as well as your ability to reduce or eliminate foot, knee and ankle pain. One of the things that I always advise people to do is to take things in small manageable steps, and I take that same approach to changing your footwear. If you think of a rigid shoe with a positive heel as an orthopedic cast, taking it off and walking your 5 to 10K steps a day is a little bit like taking off an arm cast and trying to bench press hundreds of times.
Designers & Collectionswagmag.com

Zvelle’s swell shoes and bags

I can’t say enough good things about shoes. The truth is – and I was told this at a very young age – that you can wear a suit that’s 25 years old, but you can’t do the same with shoes – and still look fashionable. An up-to-the-minute pair of snappy shoes will always update your outfit. I also went to Catholic school, where we wore uniforms and looked the same except for our shoes. I took them to be a symbol of your individual personality. (That’s when I discovered Bass Weejuns – the inimitable loafer that I still wear constantly).
ApparelCleburne Times-Review

Don Newbury: Footwear with a flare

Proverbial truisms typically go unchallenged, but an expression dating back to the sixteenth century has gone by the boards when its application is directed toward men’s footwear. Historically, what men have worn on their feet has been basic, often dictated by comfort, durability and practicality. Long before Baskin-Robbins came along...
Bear Gryllshiconsumption.com

Everyday Carry: Cloak & Dagger

There’s a reason so much tactical gear, even in the everyday carry space, features muted colorways — often with a heavy lean toward the black end of the spectrum. You see, when an operator is attempting to gather intel, they have to stay as incognito as possible, so as to not draw attention to themselves. This is far easier to do while blending into the background and sticking to the shadows. Blacked-out gear can help in this endeavor a tremendous amount, as (in the right circumstances) it won’t draw too many eyes to what is likely a pretty formidable loadout of gear. While your life might not be on par with the Jason Bournes, Ethan Hunts, and Harry Taskers of the world, you can still fill your pockets with some truly impressive and altogether sleek and sinister EDC gear that wouldn’t be out of place in the pockets of a secret agent. In fact, that’s exactly what we have for you today in this clandestine-inspired everyday carry loadout.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Guess Originals Showcases Surf-Ready Denim in New Summer Collection

Summer is here, and denim brands are making a strong case for warm-weather denim with light washes, soft fabrications and skin-baring silhouettes. It’s a West Coast look that Los Angeles-based Guess knows well. The heritage brand recently launched a denim-focused Guess Originals summer collection inspired by the California surf scene. The beach- and festival-ready collection is packed with archival surf-inspired graphics, pastel colors and ’90s-era motifs like daisy prints.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

New Supreme x Timberland Is Completely Footwear-Free

Key Pieces: A highlight of the collection is the quintessentially '90s denim painter pants. The loose-fit denim trousers feature a workwear-inspired double knee design, and embroidered co-branding on the back pocket. Release Date: May 13, 11 AM EDT in the United States and May 15, 11 AM JST in Japan.
ApparelPosted by
FootwearNews

What Do Consumers Expect Now From Comfortable Footwear?

Without a doubt, comfy shoes have been having a moment. During the past year, as many employees were logging in to work from home, they shunned their traditional office wear — think high heels and stiff laceup brogues — in favor of cosy, feel-good footwear, such as slippers, slides and sneakers. And even among those offices that remained open during the pandemic, rules about workplace attire relaxed significantly in the absence of client meetings and events.
New York City, NYhouseandhome.com

Shops We Love: Cadine Is Your Destination For Everyday Luxuries

Lifestyle store Cadine opened in Vancouver’s Cambie Village last December and quickly became a style destination. With an emphasis on natural materials and soulful goods for everyday use, the exclusive designs chosen by owners Brenda Li and Paula Li span the worlds of fashion, beauty and decorating. Hand-glazed ceramics that give traditional silhouettes a modern twist, locally made wood furniture by Manner Studio and vases wrapped in vegetable-tanned leather are among the home items custom made for Cadine by artisans in Vancouver, New York and beyond. Like its products, Cadine is destined to be a forever favorite. Scroll down to see inside the shop!
ApparelDaily Beast

Adidas Slides Are the Retro Footwear You Need This Summer

Nostalgia Week: Scouted is turning back the clocks and highlighting some of the best things to come out 20+ years ago and how they’re being reinvented (and reinvigorated) in 2021. Ok, is it just me or am I starting to feel some nostalgia in the air? Maybe it’s because we’re...