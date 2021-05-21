Hiking Footwear For Your Everyday Jaunts

There’s a reason so much tactical gear, even in the everyday carry space, features muted colorways — often with a heavy lean toward the black end of the spectrum. You see, when an operator is attempting to gather intel, they have to stay as incognito as possible, so as to not draw attention to themselves. This is far easier to do while blending into the background and sticking to the shadows. Blacked-out gear can help in this endeavor a tremendous amount, as (in the right circumstances) it won’t draw too many eyes to what is likely a pretty formidable loadout of gear. While your life might not be on par with the Jason Bournes, Ethan Hunts, and Harry Taskers of the world, you can still fill your pockets with some truly impressive and altogether sleek and sinister EDC gear that wouldn’t be out of place in the pockets of a secret agent. In fact, that’s exactly what we have for you today in this clandestine-inspired everyday carry loadout.