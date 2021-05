Fear not, Bucs fans. Head coach Bruce Arians isn’t planning on walking off into the sunset anytime soon. Many fans – and members of the media – assumed Arians, who came out of retirement to lead Tampa Bay, would coach maybe two or three of the five years on his deal he signed in 2019. Then he would walk away and turn it over to one of his assistants, especially if he were able to win a Super Bowl, as he did this past season. Or if quarterback Tom Brady decided to retire before Arians’ contract expires after the 2023 season.