newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Couple sue Tui after suffering severe tummy bug for a MONTH following Cape Verde holiday

By Imogen Braddick
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A COUPLE are suing Tui after suffering an agonising stomach bug for a month following a dream holiday in Cape Verde.

Emerald Hutton and John Rossiter, both 24, were left devastated after their 10-day trip in the stunning archipelago off the west coast of Africa ended in weeks of diarrhoea and stomach pain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hG2p_0a77FP7r00
Emerald Hutton and John Rossiter both fell ill on the third day of their holiday Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PiZCu_0a77FP7r00
The couple stayed at the five-star Hotel Riu Touareg in 2018 Credit: Alamy

The couple, who went to the popular destination in July 2018 to celebrate their graduations, said they suffered from severe gastric symptoms for a month after their trip.

Emerald said the five-star Hotel Riu Touareg was unhygienic and claimed the buffet was lukewarm and left uncovered with flies around it.

They both fell ill on the third day of their holiday, with John suffering from headaches and nausea and excessive sweating.

Tui advertises the hotel as "ideal for relaxing escape" and boasts long stretches of powder-white sand on the island's "best beaches".

Specialist international serious injury lawyers Irwin Mitchell will now issue legal proceedings against Tui on behalf of the couple and 11 other holidaymakers.

The legal experts have previously represented clients who returned from the same hotel in 2013, 2016 and 2017.

A Tui spokeswoman told The Sun it "regularly audits all of the hotels we feature in respect of health and safety, including hygiene".

Emerald said the couple from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, want to find out why they fell ill at the hotel and stop other holiday hopefuls from suffering from the same fate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SJzTB_0a77FP7r00
Emerald said the hotel was unhygienic and claimed the buffet was left uncovered with flies around it Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rY2HH_0a77FP7r00
The Hotel Riu Touareg in Cape Verde Credit: www.tui.co.uk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xzyhf_0a77FP7r00
The couple suffered severe gastric symptoms for a month after their trip Credit: Alamy

"At the time, we were both final year students at university and we saved up all this money for a holiday to celebrate us graduating," she said.

"We expected it to be amazing, but sadly it just didn't feel clean or hygienic which is the minimum we would expect from a five-star hotel.

"While we can't change what happened, we just want to know why we were so ill and help prevent it from happening to anyone else."

The couple stayed at the hotel from July 19 to 29 in 2018.

When they returned to the UK, Emerald's symptoms continued until the end of July, while John's illness didn't end until the middle of August.

John, a PE and maths teacher, said: "It was devastating as we had spent so long saving up for it, but it didn't live up to our expectations at all.

"Almost three years on, we are also still cautious when eating out and it's made us think twice about our holidays.

"I wish I could turn back the clock and stop us from going on that plane that day, but of course that isn't possible. All we want now is answers."

More recently, Irwin Mitchell has been instructed by more than 40 holidaymakers who visited the hotel in the summer of 2019.

'CONCERNS AND QUESTIONS'

Hannah Clifford, the solicitor at Irwin Mitchell representing the couple, said: "It's very concerning that a number of people fell ill with serious gastric symptoms after staying at this resort in Cape Verde.

"The effects of gastric illness are often severe and lasting, and should never be downplayed as a lot of people affected continue to suffer issues for a long time afterwards.

"Our clients still have concerns and questions over how they fell ill, so we've been left with no option but to issue proceedings to provide them with the answers they deserve and to help them to recover compensation for the suffering they have experienced.

"We now call on TUI to work with us in bringing this case to a resolution.

"It's also vital that, where appropriate, any lessons from this case are learned to improve safety for other holidaymakers."

A Tui spokeswoman said: "We’re sorry to hear of the customers’ experience at the Hotel Riu Touareg.

"As this is now a legal matter, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

"We’d like to reassure customers that we regularly audit all of the hotels we feature in respect of health and safety, including hygiene."

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
174K+
Followers
18K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Day Trip#Uk#Stomach Bug#Stomach Pain#Severe Illness#Back Pain#Pe#The Hotel Riu Touareg#South Yorkshire#The Sun#Severe Gastric Symptoms#Gastric Illness#Beaches#West Coast#Powder White Sand#Excessive Sweating#Escape#Flies#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The US Sun

Biden skips Notre Dame commencement after 4,300 sign petition demanding school not invite him over abortion policies

JOE Biden skipped the University of Notre Dame commencement after 4,300 people signed a petition demanding he be barred over his abortion policies. Campaigners said they were "dismayed" by the president's "anti-religious liberty agenda", arguing he "defied the fundamental Catholic moral principles". Biden - America's second Catholic president - did...
WorldBBC

TUI and EasyJet offer amber country holidays despite government advice

EasyJet and Tui will begin offering holidays to countries classified as amber, despite government advice remaining not to travel for leisure. It comes after the Foreign Office stopped advising against all but essential travel to a number of amber destinations last week. It means there will be no law stopping...
Diseases & Treatmentskentlive.news

'It has had a devastating impact on my life' Superfit woman becomes housebound after tick bite

A woman has warned people to be careful of ticks in grassy areas this spring and summer after she contracted a devastating illness after being bitten. Vicky Hamlin. from Cheltenham, wants people to be aware of the dangers after she was diagnosed with Lyme disease in March last year, following a lengthy illness that doctors believe can be traced back to her being bitten by a tick while she was travelling around the world.
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Coroner slams doctors over 'gross failure of care' of disabled woman, 21, who suffered malnutrition and died after going into hospital for routine eye operation

A coroner has today slammed doctors over the 'gross failure of care' of a disabled woman who suffered malnutrition and died in hospital after being admitted for a routine eye operation. An inquest heard Laura Booth was 'neglected' by doctors, who 'inadequately managed' the 21-year-old's nutritional needs while she was...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Travel news: Holiday scam warning following lockdown easing

From today, 17 May, international leisure travel is finally legal again in England. Jetting off on a foreign holiday is now possible under a traffic light system, with countries classified as green, amber or red and prescribed restrictions to match based on the risk of arrivals importing new coronavirus infections.The government is currently advising that Britons should not be visiting amber or red countries for recreational purposes.However, police and Action Fraud are warning that criminals may take advantage of the rush to get away by scamming holidaymakers. Social media sites like Facebook could be one potential attack vector, experts said.The Independent’s travel team in a race to the sun to celebrate the easing of restrictions: our correspondent Simon Calder jetted off to Faro, Portugal, while travel editor Cathy Adams headed for Madeira (two of the few viable “green list” destinations). Deputy editor Helen Coffey, meanwhile, has decamped to a new hotel for the day.Read more:What travel rules are in place from 17 May?Green, amber and red list countries: Latest travel rulesRed list countries: All the high risk nationsAmber list countries: The key holiday destinations
Animalshertfordshiremercury.co.uk

Hemel Hempstead couple banned from keeping dogs after pet left to suffer

A couple from Hemel Hempstead have been disqualified from keeping dogs after pleading guilty to a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to their pet. Daisy, a West Highland Terrier was found staying in Hemel Hempstead last October, before being signed over to Dacorum Borough Council. Garry and Claire Miller of...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Rare condition leaves Gravesend boy fighting for life

A five-year-old boy was left fighting for his life after developing a rare condition triggered by Covid-19. Tracey and Robert Hanley, of Gravesend, Kent, did not think their son Marley was at risk from coronavirus. When he ran a high temperature and got intense stomach pain they took him to...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jedward: Edward Grimes in hospital after ‘life-threatening’ emergency

Edward Grimes, one half of the Irish music act Jedward, revealed he was admitted to hospital after facing a “life threatening situation”.The singer wrote to fans from his hospital bed last night (22 May), stating that he had undergone emergency surgery to remove his appendix.“Just had immediate surgery to remove my appendix,” wrote Grimes. “It was a life threatening and scary situation but I’m grateful the emergency team have operated on me and stopped the agony. I’m healing and on the road to recovery!”In a follow-up post, he wrote: “I’m urging everyone to please take severe pain in the...
CancerBBC

Cervical cancer: 'I've had nine months of living a nightmare'

A woman who had cervical cancer is urging women not to be put off by the restrictions from having their smear test. Michelle Camm, from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, discovered she had cancer after noticing some abnormal bleeding. Ms Camm, who is now cancer-free, said the subject of regular smear tests needed...
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Tradie who lost a leg in shark attack wins long legal battle to keep TOOTH the great white left embedded in him as a souvenir after arguing it was a 'fair swap' for his limb

A surfer who had his leg bitten off by a monster six-metre shark has finally won a 'stupid' six year legal battle allowing him to keep the man-eater's tooth. Chris Blowes, now 32, was viciously attacked by the 'massive' great white at Port Lincoln's Fishery Bay in South Australia on Anzac Day, 2015.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Revealed: The most sought-after family holidays in the UK

With data from Stay In Cornwall showing demand for family holidays is up 143% year-on-year, the holiday cottage company has analysed search data to reveal the destinations that are most sought after for their long-awaited reunions. The research shows the most searched for destinations both in the UK and internationally, and the types of holiday people search for too.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Holiday company TUI expects strong summer holiday season

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - TUI Group, the world’s biggest holiday company, said it was expecting a strong 2021 holiday season and stuck to a plan to operate 75% of its pre-pandemic capacity, as rising vaccination levels mean Europe will open for travel this summer. The pandemic has hammered Germany-based...
WorldTravel Weekly

Tui plans to reopen holidays to key peak summer destinations

Tui expects to reopen holidays to the Greek islands, Balearics, Canaries and Portugal for the summer peak. Europe’s largest travel group plans to run 75% of capacity compared to pre-pandemic levels in summer 2019. But summer 2021 bookings, including amendments and voucher re-bookings, are down 69% as people defer travel...
HealthBBC

Darlington hospital patient 'ignored' over abuse reports

A woman admitted to a heavily criticised mental health unit has called for an investigation after her complaints about the use of excessive force were not "listened to". The patient, who the BBC is identifying as Laura, was admitted to Darlington's West Park Hospital in 2019. She said staff used...
Public Healthkentlive.news

What a holiday at Center Parcs is like after lockdown

In these strange and stressful times we could all do with somewhere to rest, relax and restore, but holidays have been difficult and hard to come by. Anyone who has taken a Center Parcs break will know that it can be the perfect place to get away from everything, find some peace, blow off some steam and spend some real quality time with your family.