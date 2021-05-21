newsbreak-logo
North Carolina reports 1,020 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations continue to fall

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 849,809 PCR positive cases and 145,945 antigen positive cases, 763 people hospitalized and 12,958 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,020 new total cases and 8 additional deaths from Thursday.

A total of 13,029,781 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS 995,754 1,020 12,958 8
BERTIE COUNTY 1,777 1 43 0
CAMDEN COUNTY 672 2 5 0
CHOWAN COUNTY 1,468 0 23 0
CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,568 4 16 0
DARE COUNTY 2,126 1 10 0
GATES COUNTY 743 0 13 0
HERTFORD COUNTY 2,106 1 63 0
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,886 1 59 0
PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,395 3 83 0
PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,021 -1 12 0
LOCAL TOTALS 16,762 12 327 0
