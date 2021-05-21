newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Billboard Music Awards 2021: How to Watch, what to expect

By Wade Sheridan
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zeLQw_0a77F4v500
Nick Jonas (R) and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, arrive for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in January 2020. Jonas is hosting the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are set to air live Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Nick Jonas is hosting the event after Kelly Clarkson served as host for the past three years. The ceremony is airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The Weeknd leads all artists with 16 nominations, followed by DaBaby with 11 and Pop Smoke with 10.

Nominees and winners are based on fan interactions with music, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, as tracked by Billboard.

Pink will be honored with the Icon Award and Drake will receive the Artist of the Decade Award at the event.

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EDT.

Network: NBC

Musical performances: BTS will perform new single "Butter," The Weeknd, Duran Duran, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis with Sounds of Blackness and Ann Nesby, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Doja Cat and SZA performing "Kiss Me More," The Jonas Brothers, Pink, Twenty One Pilots, and DJ Khaled with H.E.R. and Migos.

Nominees

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
111K+
Followers
31K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Karol G
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Sza
Person
Pop Smoke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard#Jimmy Jam And Terry Lewis#Live Streaming#The Microsoft Theater#Pink#H E R#The Weeknd Top New Artist#Awards#Nbc Musical Performances#Air Live Sunday#Nominees#Los Angeles#Ajr#Lipa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicWUSA

Karol G Rocks Stunning Sheer Gown and Bright Blue Hair at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Karol G sure looked like a winner at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday!. The 30-year-old Colombian singer stunned on the red carpet at the music awards show, rocking a sparkling, sheer Celia Kritharioti gown with a halter top and belly cutout. She completed the show-stopping look with bright blue hair, Anabela Chan diamonds, Le Silla shoes, and her very first Billboard Music Award!
Musicseattlepi.com

Who's Performing on the Billboard Music Awards: BTS, the Weeknd, Doja Cat & SZA, Duran Duran and More

With a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters, the Billboard Music Awards are back, airing live on NBC Sunday in all time zones, starting at 8 p.m ET/ 5 p.m. PT. Among the A-listers set to perform live at the 2021 BBMAs are the Weeknd, who is up for 16 awards, and BTS (pictured), who will perform the group’s just-released song “Butter” remotely from Korea.
Musicmix929.com

New Music Friday: Pink, Jonas Brothers, Sara Bareilles have new music for you

Today’s New Music Friday is packed with new releases from some big names, and one rising star. Pink‘s All I Know So Far: Setlist, the live companion album to her new Amazon Prime Video documentary, is out today. In addition to live versions of her hits recorded on her 2019 Beautiful Trauma tour, it also features her duet with daughter Willow, “Cover Me in Sunshine,” her MTV Video Vanguard Award acceptance speech, her new single “All I Know So Far,” and several covers, including Cyndi Lauper‘s “Time After Time” and Queen‘s “We Are the Champions” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Los Angeles, CAStereogum

Watch Drake (And His Son) Accept The Artist Of The Decade Award At The Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards went down tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Drake was on hand to accept the Artist Of The Decade award, and he brought an entourage of friends and family on stage with him, including his father Ernest Graham and his son Adonis. Drake, who came into the night with an all-time best 27 BBMAs wins, took home another this evening for Top Streaming Songs Artist before collecting his trophy for reigning over the entire 2010s.
CelebritiesNBC Philadelphia

Gabrielle Union, Dixie D'Amelio and More to Present at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

We're just days away from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. On Sunday, May 23, Nick Jonas will take the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to host the star-studded event, during which Trae Tha Truth, Pink and Drake will be honored with major awards. And as if that wasn't exciting enough, E! News can now exclusively reveal the stacked lineup of BBMAs presenters.
MusicPosted by
E! News

BTS' Billboard Music Awards Performance Will Make You Melt Like "Butter"

BTS gave an unforgettable performance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The group showed off their trademark dance moves and flawless vocals with "Butter" on Sunday, May 23, during the ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and hosted by Nick Jonas. Footage of the performance can be seen in the below tweet.
MusicPosted by
Daily Mail

DJ Khaled joined by H.E.R. and Migos kick off the 2021 Billboard Music Awards by performing We're Going Crazy in front of HUNDREDS of fans

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards kicked off with a fun-filled live performance by DJ Khaled, who was joined by H.E.R. and Migos to sing their hit We're Going Crazy. Unlike many of the performances over the past year and a half, the artists performed in front of actual fans outside of the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, in what was likely one of the largest live crowds in months.
MusicInternational Business Times

BTS Breaks Own Record With 'Butter,' Wins Big At 2021 Billboard Music Awards

"Butter" broke the previous records set by "Dynamite" BTS also got three awards during the off-air portion of the BBMAs. BTS made new records again after the release of their latest digital track called "Butter." The South Korean supergroup cracked YouTube's record Saturday for the highest number of viewers for a music video premiere.