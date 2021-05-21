Billboard Music Awards 2021: How to Watch, what to expect
May 21 (UPI) -- The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are set to air live Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.
Nick Jonas is hosting the event after Kelly Clarkson served as host for the past three years. The ceremony is airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The Weeknd leads all artists with 16 nominations, followed by DaBaby with 11 and Pop Smoke with 10.
Nominees and winners are based on fan interactions with music, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, as tracked by Billboard.
Pink will be honored with the Icon Award and Drake will receive the Artist of the Decade Award at the event.
How to Watch
Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EDT.
Network: NBC
Musical performances: BTS will perform new single "Butter," The Weeknd, Duran Duran, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis with Sounds of Blackness and Ann Nesby, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Doja Cat and SZA performing "Kiss Me More," The Jonas Brothers, Pink, Twenty One Pilots, and DJ Khaled with H.E.R. and Migos.
Nominees
Top Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift