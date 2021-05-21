WATCH: Failed Rhoda Spinoff Carlton Your Doorman Premiered 41 Years Ago Today

newsbreak-logo
It must have sounded like a good idea at one point. Two years after CBS canceled the Mary Tyler Moore Show spin-off Rhoda, the network brought back the show's unseen doorman Carlton in the pilot episode for what was conceived to be a weekly animated prime time series. Lorenzo Music,...

TV Seriesdramabeans.com

Premiere Watch: Doom at Your Service, Move to Heaven

Death hovers over both of our new shows, but unlike the thriller-heavy dramas of previous weeks, the newest additions to dramasphere focus on death in terms of how it can raise questions about what it means to live fully and make unexpected emotional connections. Doom at Your Service. Time slot:...
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

‘AHS’ Season 10 and Spinoff ‘American Horror Stories’ to Premiere This Summer

“American Horror Story” Season 10 and the Ryan Murphy franchise’s new FX on Hulu spinoff series, “American Horror Stories,” will both debut this summer. “Coming in July, exclusively for FX on Hulu is ‘American Horror Stories,’ a spinoff of our long-running, award-winning hit series ‘American Horror Story,'” FX Networks chief John Landgraf said Tuesday during parent company Disney’s media briefing ahead of its upfront presentation. “‘American Horror Stories’ is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.”
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Crow Was Released 27 Years Ago Today

Brandon Lee’s death completely changed the way people viewed The Crow, and that’s still true exactly 27 years after Alex Proyas’ Gothic comic book adaptation first hit theaters. The leading man was on the cusp of following in his father’s footsteps and becoming a major Hollywood star, before a stunt gone horribly wrong resulted in his passing at the age of just 28 years old.
TV & Videosawardswatch.com

HBO’s ‘Betty’ returns to skate another day this June for season two

Based on creator Crystal Moselle’s 2018 Sundance hit Skate Kitchen, Betty will return to HBO for a second season Friday, June 11 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT). The series follows five young women on journeys of self-discovery against the backdrop of New York City’s male-dominated skateboarding scene. The six-episode season will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Last Man Standing mulled a Newhart-style series finale

The Fox comedy said goodbye on its own terms Thursday night after 194 episodes, nine seasons and two networks. But Last Man Standing fans could've been treated to a Newhart-style ending featuring Tim Allen as Home Improvement's Tim "The Toolman" Taylor and Patricia Richardson as his wife Jill had The Toolman not appeared earlier this season. "We talked about it. Yes, we did," says showrunner Kevin Abbott, telling TVLine: "Yeah, especially because Bob Newhart and Tim Allen are (two of the) only (comedians) who have had two series that went longer than five seasons. I wouldn’t have felt bad for borrowing from that, because I think it would’ve been honoring Bob Newhart. And we did talk about it, and had we not done Tim Taylor meets Mike Baxter earlier in the season, we might’ve done something like that. But we also wanted to end on the (Outdoor Man vlog), since the vlog was the signature device of the series." Abbott says he felt "enormous pressure" to end Last Man Standing on the right note after its unexpected cancelation and first series finale on ABC in 2017. "When we came back, we got the gift of being told it was the final season," Abbott tells Deadline. "It was a gift, it was really a great thing that they did for us, because it allowed us to plan, and to appreciate, and to really be grateful for what we had. I wanted to make sure that we did it right in our minds, and most importantly, Tim’s mind, because he’s the one most invested in it. He’s given a lot, over the years, to the show, and it was important to be rewarding him for that, to give him the respect that he deserves. We sat down to think, what do we want out of this final episode? We quickly came to the conclusion, we didn’t want it to be a sad episode. Ideally, the series finale is the embodiment of what the show was, with the added message of saying, hopefully, ‘thank you.'” Asked by TVLine how he'd like Last Man Standing to be remembered, Abbott says: "I hope it’s remembered as one of those shows that people could watch with their entire family, and recognize themselves or their family members (in our characters). Laugh about what’s funny, and maybe see the humor in some of the situations that aren’t funny. That’s how I’d like Last Man Standing to be remembered."
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Robert and Michelle King's The Bite feels dated with its quarantine premise

The Bite feels like summer-stock TV that grabs your attention with its high-profile Broadway veteran cast: "The cast includes at least six Tony winners, with 14 awards among them, and another nine nominees," says Mike Hale. "Altogether, around 35 performers with Broadway experience made it into the credits. That total is particularly impressive for a couple of reasons. The Bite is only six episodes. And since it is in the small, and possibly temporary, genre of the self-conscious, safely filmed pandemic narrative, the main action is limited to a few rooms (and a lot of video screens) and largely played by a handful of real-life couples. The presence of all those stage actors feels appropriate, though, because The Bite feels like summer-stock TV, or like a play that’s literally being put on in someone’s living room. Modestly clever, consistently lively, funny in some spots and tedious in others, it’s a shaggy-virus story that holds your attention, if it does, because of its surplus of talent."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Jean Smart is seeing a career "re-re-rebirth" thanks to Hacks and Mare of Easttown

“It’s just odd, because I don’t think I’m any better now than I was before,” Smart says of all the acclaim she's received, not only on her new HBO Max and HBO series, respectively, but in her past Prestige TV series in recent years. "Recently, prestige television has welcomed her as a mob matriarch in the second season of Fargo, an unorthodox therapist on Legion and an F.B.I. agent with an extremely complicated back story in Watchmen," says Alexis Soloski. "Even as Mare of Easttown nears its final episode, Smart has already popped up again onscreen as Deborah Vance, a celebrity comedian, in the barbed, blingy HBO Max comedy Hacks. A lead role and the rare instance when Smart’s name appears first on a call sheet, her Hacks work is the capstone — or maybe the moussed bouffant — atop a career resurgence that the epigrammatists of Twitter have referred to as both a 'Jeanaissance' and a 'Smartaissance.'" ALSO: Jean Smart is definitely going to win an Emmy for Hacks.
TV Seriesnerdgeist.com

CBS TV Promo Reviews 2021-2022

Next up to reveal their promos at Upfronts week is CBS. CBS has always been heavy on the crime shows so it’s no surprise that 3 out of 5 of their new shows fit into this genre. There are 2 spinoffs to established series and a revival that audiences have been waiting eagerly for. In addition, they’ve delivered a medical drama and a supernatural comedy. With these promos, CBS has certainly given a variety of programming so there should be something for everyone on this list.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Bull boss Glenn Gordon Caron and star Freddy Rodriguez exit after CBS workplace investigation

The Hollywood Reporter's Maureen Ryan reports that Caron, best known as the creator of Moonlighting and Medium, is out at the CBS legal drama and his overall deal with CBS Studios has ended after the studio launched an investigation into why multiple members of Bull's writing staff left after production wrapped on Season 5. Caron joined Bull as a writer/producer at the end of Season 1, becoming showrunner at the start of Season 2. CBS declined to comment on Caron's exit. CBS also declined comment on the circumstances behind Rodriguez's departure from Bull after more than 100 episodes. Ryan reports that Rodriguez's exit comes after a workplace investigation. A rep for the actor declined to comment. According to Ryan, "five past and present Bull writers who spoke with THR, but declined to be named for fear of professional repercussions, say Caron fostered a disrespectful work environment during his four-year tenure. These sources allege that he expressed opinions they perceived as callous and that it was common for him to berate the writing staff." A former Bull writer tells Ryan: "Everyone was so on edge — it felt like everyone constantly had, at the very least, a lot of anxiety." As Ryan notes, Caron is no stranger to toxic workplaces as he left Moonlighting in turmoil before the 1985-1989 dramedy ended. Melinda Hsu Taylor, a producer on Medium, also remembers the seven-season supernatural thriller series having a "toxic environment." Ryan reports that Bull's culture didn't improve after the show made headlines when The New York Times revealed in December 2018 that Eliza Dushku received a $9.5 million settlement following her allegation that Bull star Michael Weatherly sexually harassed her on set. Dushku followed up the report by writing in the Boston Globe that “Caron wrote me off the show within 48 hours of my complaints about Weatherly.” (Caron denied Dushku's allegation.) As Variety notes, Caron is now the latest in a string of CBS showrunners to step down in recent weeks over concerns with his leadership style, from The Neighborhood's Jim Reynolds to All Rise's Greg Spottiswood.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

In Treatment Is the Ideal Binge Release. So Why Isn't HBO Binge Releasing It?

When the first season of In Treatment debuted on HBO in January of 2008, the idea of watching a full season of TV in one shot was pretty much restricted to those collecting episodes on their DVR, or watching them on DVD after the season had ended. Either way, it wasn't the way the TV networks wanted you to watch the shows. For decades, the ideal for weekly episodic TV had been exactly that: weekly and episodic.
TV SeriesThrive Global

Leonard Robinson of HBO’s ‘Insecure’: “It’s really okay to do your own thing”

It’s really okay to do your own thing: The entertainment industry rewards authenticity but oddly seems to encourage everyone to conform to certain standards. For example, “You have to be on Twitter if you’re a standup or want to write. People get jobs that way.” That may be true for a few people, but more people got jobs from being funny and great writers than being good at social media. Just do what rings true for you and know that it will be okay.
Theater & Dancegoldderby.com

Austin Winsberg interview: ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ showrunner

While every show had to figure out ways to safely film during a pandemic, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” was more affected than most, seeing that it’s, you know, a musical with grand, elaborate dance numbers. “There were a lot of questions in the beginning about how can we do these big dance numbers, how can we do all these things where people are so intimate and close to each other? So much of dance is about partnership and touching and holding,” creator Austin Winsberg tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Showrunners panel (watch above). “But once we got that system in place and the dancers adjusted to rehearsing with their surgical masks on and everybody got accustomed to this being the new normal, it just became a way we go about doing things. And it didn’t limit us that much in terms of what we were able to do musically.”
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

What to Watch on TV: Black Lightning, The Bold Type, Lucifer

Welcome to a new week and another round of What to Watch on TV for the week of May 23rd! We’ll be sharing our picks for what to watch this week, from marathons to big guest spots, and significant episodes of TV to look forward to while stuck inside. This...
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

R.I.P. Actor and Talk Show Host Charles Grodin Dies at Age 86

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. One of the most prominent stars who rose to fame starting in the 1970’s has passed away. Actor and writer Charles Grodin has died “at his home in Wilton, Connecticut” on May 18 at the age of 86 from bone marrow cancer, according to his son Nicholas.
TV Seriesdailysoapdish.com

90 Day: The Single Life: Molly Hopkins and Kelly’s Romance

Molly Hopkins first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé with her then fiancé, Luis Mendez. Since their divorce, Molly has wanted to take some time for herself and then she met Kelly. Kelly and Molly immediately hit it off and they are still going strong. On the next episode of The Single Life Tell-All, there will be a lot more drama than we thought. Her ex-husband, Luis will show up and things are going to get very intense.