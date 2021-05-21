newsbreak-logo
Has anyone won the million dollars on Wheel of Fortune?

By David Boroff
The US Sun
 2 days ago
THERE have been three million dollar winners on Wheel of Fortune, which debuted in 1975.

Autumn Erhard, Michelle Loewenstein, and Sarah Manchester all defied the odds and won seven-figure jackpots on the long-running game show.

Autumn Erhard appeared on Wheel of Fortune in 2013 Credit: NBC

Has anyone won the million dollars on Wheel of Fortune?

Autumn Erhard won $1,030,340 on Wheel of Fortune in May of 2013 - the highest single-day total in the show's history.

Autumn correctly guessed the phrase "tough workout" during her bonus round. Host Pat Sajak then opened the envelope and revealed the $1 million prize.

A wild celebration ensued.

"I was just completely shocked," Erhard later told NPR.

"I couldn't even speak anymore, I could barely breathe.

Erhard won more than $1million Credit: NBC

"I thought I would cry but I think I had so many emotions going on that I was almost frozen."

Autumn had been able to solve the puzzle with only four letters on the board.

“I don’t know. ‘Cause I work out?” she told Sajak, when she was asked how she solved the puzzle.

“It just popped into my head. I have no idea.”

She said she had always watched the show as a child Credit: NBC

She told NPR that she spent her evenings on the couch solving Wheel of Fortune puzzles when she was young.

"I was always told growing up, 'You should try out,' " Erhard told NPR.

"For some reason, I just decided, 'I'm going to do it.' "

At the time she became the show's second million-dollar winner.

"Not in a million years would I have thought that I would've been on the show," she told NPR.

"Let alone win a million."

Michelle Loewenstein had won $1,026,080 in 2008, and Sarah Manchester would win $1,017,490 one year after Autumn won her jackpot.

Laura Trammell is number four on the list, winning a house in the spring of 2021.

