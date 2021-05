The report highlights the heterogeneity of climatic changes, as temperature and precipitation, across the continent vary substantially by region (Figure 1). In terms of temperature, McKinsey predicts that northern and southern Africa will experience the greatest increases relative to preindustrial levels. By 2050, nearly the entire continent will be experiencing at least a 2.6-3.0 Celsius temperature increase, and large swaths of both northern and southern Africa are projected to exceed increases of 3.5 Celsius. Consequently, McKinsey projects that the severity of drought will evolve to be much more enduring and pervasive over time, particularly in northern and southern Africa.