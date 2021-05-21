newsbreak-logo
Is America's Critical National infrastructure prepared for the ongoing Ransomware siege and what can they do to avoid it?

By Andy Jenkinson
energycentral.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 15 years compliance, risk and more latterly Cyber Security. The date is December 30, 2023 and this week the US Electric Grid has been hit by two more devastating cyberattacks. Ransomware demands for a total of $200 Million have been received as the grid is crippled for the fourth day in a row and several million people on the West Coast remain without power. The knock-on effect to stores, banks, communications, food storage, water treatment and so on is mounting up. Customers are outraged as the public has demonstrated and attacked Executives’ homes of the Electric companies as angry groups tear down gates, walls, and defences. Sadly, sixteen people have died in one demonstration that got out of hand when law enforcement failed to manage the angry crowd which resulted in crossfire, confusion, and a rampage. Investigations have started on the cause of these deaths, however probable stampeding by over fifty thousand angry customers is suspected to be the cause.

energycentral.com
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
FOX 43

Pipeline ransomware attack exposes vulnerabilities in America's cyber security

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A ransomware attack targeting a major East Coast fuel pipeline has exposed the vulnerabilities in American businesses’ cyber security. Colonial Pipeline announced last Saturday that a cyber attack had shut down all four of its main lines. By Monday evening, one line running from Greensboro, N.C. to Woodbine, Md. was operating under manual control for a limited time.
Industryuconn.edu

Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Attack a Warning of Infrastructure’s Vulnerability

Hours-long lines at the pump, gas stations that ran dry, and images of people hoarding gas in jerry cans, across multiple Eastern states, dominated the news last week. The cyberattack that crippled Colonial Pipeline Co.’s operations seemed reminiscent of dystopian science fiction. The Colonial pipeline, the largest in the nation, extends 5,500 miles from Houston to the Northeast and provides up to 2.5 million barrels of diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel each day. Some 45 percent of the gas and diesel fuel consumed on the East Coast comes via the pipeline. The shutdown halted fuel deliveries and lead to widespread panic buying by consumers.
Public Safetytucsonpost.com

Ransomware Moves from Economic Nuisance to National Security Threat

WASHINGTON - The recent cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline, the operator of the largest petroleum pipeline in the U.S., shows how internet criminals are increasingly targeting companies and organizations for ransom in what officials and experts term a growing national security threat. These hackers penetrate victims' computer systems with a form...
IndustryThe Hacker News

U.S. Declares Emergency in 17 States Over Fuel Pipeline Cyber Attack

The ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline's networks has prompted the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to issue a regional emergency declaration in 17 states and the District of Columbia (D.C.). The declaration provides a temporary exemption to Parts 390 through 399 of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations...
Energy Industrymoneyweek.com

America’s largest fuel pipeline has been shut since Friday after a ransomware attack. What’s going on?

America’s largest fuel pipeline – the “Colonial Pipeline” – has been shut since the weekend after it emerged that it suffered a ransomware attack by hackers. The 5,500 mile-long pipeline runs from Texas to America's east coast. It is important because it accounts for more than 45% of the east coast’s fuel – including home heating oil, jet fuel, petrol and diesel. More than 2.5 million barrels of oil flow through the pipeline every day.
Fairbanks, AKFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Pipeline hack exposed U.S. cyber risks

The Colonial Pipeline hack revealed cyber risks that President Biden seeks to address with the nation’s first cybersecurity review board, modeled after the National Transportation Safety Board. “It’s a good start,” said Roger Nebel, a cybersecurity instructor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. “But congressional action also is needed,” said...
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Cyberattack halts pipeline for third day

NEW YORK -- The shutdown of a vital U.S. pipeline because of a ransomware attack stretched into a third day Sunday, with the Biden administration saying an "all-hands-on-deck effort" was underway to restore operations and avoid disruptions in gasoline supply. Experts said gas prices are unlikely to be significantly affected...
Energy IndustryPosted by
SlashGear

Colonial Pipeline hack: Gas woes loom as feds take emergency steps

A huge cyberattack that has taken four key fuel pipelines into the US offline has prompted emergency steps by the US government, amid warnings that the key infrastructure could be offline until the end of the week or beyond. The hack of Colonial Pipeline on May 7 saw ransomware installed on the company’s systems, with the FBI already pinpointing DarkSide as responsible for the unexpected shutdown.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Now is the time to strengthen America's nutrition infrastructure

In his address to Congress, President Biden painted a vivid picture of our national hunger crisis, with “cars lined up for miles...waiting for a box of food to be put in their trunk. I don’t know about you, but I didn’t ever think I’d see that in America.” The latest stimulus package has been critical, but America’s nutrition infrastructure needs further shoring up.
Energy IndustryFOXBusiness

Colonial Pipeline service fully restored after ransomware attack, gas shortage

Gas delivered via Colonial Pipeline Co.’s system is reaching consumers in all the states it serves following a days-long network shutdown, the company announced Saturday. Markets including Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia, Maryland, D.C., Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey were all receiving fuel from Colonial Pipeline after its system returned to normal, according to the company.
Public SafetyBoston Herald

Editorial: It’s vital US rises to cyberattack challenge

The recent ransomware attack on a major fuel pipeline operator that left many Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states with little or no gasoline for several days further illustrates how vulnerable this country remains to cyberattacks targeting everything from our infrastructure to the highest levels of our government. Colonial Pipeline had to...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

It's time to upgrade 9-1-1, the most critical of critical infrastructure

Law enforcement, fire, EMS, and 9-1-1 professionals handle over 240 million emergency 9-1-1 calls per year. Our 9-1-1 system is the most critical of critical infrastructure — relied upon nationwide every day to obtain assistance in a variety of life-or-death situations. Unfortunately, 9-1-1 networks across the United States have not kept up with advances in communications technology and, in large part, are based upon technology dating back to the 1960s and limited to voice calls and some texting.