Is America's Critical National infrastructure prepared for the ongoing Ransomware siege and what can they do to avoid it?

Over 15 years compliance, risk and more latterly Cyber Security. The date is December 30, 2023 and this week the US Electric Grid has been hit by two more devastating cyberattacks. Ransomware demands for a total of $200 Million have been received as the grid is crippled for the fourth day in a row and several million people on the West Coast remain without power. The knock-on effect to stores, banks, communications, food storage, water treatment and so on is mounting up. Customers are outraged as the public has demonstrated and attacked Executives’ homes of the Electric companies as angry groups tear down gates, walls, and defences. Sadly, sixteen people have died in one demonstration that got out of hand when law enforcement failed to manage the angry crowd which resulted in crossfire, confusion, and a rampage. Investigations have started on the cause of these deaths, however probable stampeding by over fifty thousand angry customers is suspected to be the cause.