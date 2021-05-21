newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Woman criticised after slamming mum's 'unacceptable' wedding gift

By Paige Holland
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43mh6W_0a77EVJa00
As well as giving the couple something sentimental she wanted to renovate a house for them (Image: Getty Images/Tetra images RF)

A woman has been slammed after she criticised a wedding gift her mum planned to give her.

In an anonymous post on Mumsnet, the woman, who is getting married, said that her mum wanted to give the couple a sentimental gift to congratulate them on their big day.

But on top of that, she offered to pay to renovate a property they might be renting from her if they're not able to purchase somewhere of their own after their house sells.

"Without sounding ungrateful, I’m a bit confused as to how her paying for renovations done on her own home is a gift?" she said.

"And no it’s not that she is also going to give me the house, definitely not, I know that for a fact."

The woman went on to say that it was her mum who offered for them to stay in the house while they save up, "because house prices where we live have shot up an insane amount in the last year, and we have to sell up as it’s the developers buying the house back off us as there has been a lot of issues with it (new build!)."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZ1F2_0a77EVJa00
Readers were divided (Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Originally, they were going live in a caravan at her Dad’s property temporarily, until her Mum suggested they live in a house she owns.

The woman continued: "When we started talking about the idea and my partner and I agreed.

"She then went on about doing some work on the house, new kitchen, new bathroom, maybe even adding an en-suite upstairs, and she said I could decide what to put in there and she would give me a budget.

"Fine, I’m good with these things as I used to work somewhere which involved some interior designing."

But then things went south.

"I informed her recently that we are still actively looking for somewhere to buy when we exchange contracts with our current house - she was always aware of this, so it’s never been a definite thing that we were to move there, and if we did, I always mentioned that it would only be for a year or two, max.

"Last time I spoke to her and said that we have a viewing on Saturday, and all being well we will put an offer in and hope it’s accepted, she didn’t reply back," she said.

She asked Mumsnet users whether she was being unreasonable for thinking that "gifting us renovations done on her own home, that we may not even live in anyway, is unacceptable? Or am I ungrateful?"

One person said: "No, renovations are not a wedding gift."

Whilst another user commented: "It does sound pretty grabby to be saying that your Mum isn’t giving you an 'acceptable' wedding gift.

"Maybe you would prefer bed linen or wine glasses or whatever. But she is giving you a huge financial advantage in letting you live in her (newly renovated!) house.

"From the way you posted, it sounds like she’s also intending to give you a sentimental, personal item. I just can’t see why you’d be disappointed or expect more?"

A third then added: "Honestly there's nothing more off-putting than a bride and groom hung up on what gifts they're going to get."

Meanwhile, someone else put: "I’m a bit confused as to why giving you something 'sentimental' isn’t an adequate wedding gift?" to which the woman reiterated that it wasn't the sentimental gift she felt was "unacceptable," but the renovations.

"The something sentimental is definitely adequate," the original poster explained.

"I don’t understand how her telling me that paying to get her house done is also a gift for me, this is what confuses me.

"The reason I find it unacceptable is because I’ve never said I would definitely be moving there and have always made it known that I’m actively looking for another house so why is she telling me that she’s getting these things done for my benefit when in reality it’s not.

"She was going to get these things done even if I didn’t move there. I’m confused as I feel like I should appreciate and thank her for something that is not needed?"

Do you think paying for renovations is a wedding gift? Let us know in the comments.

Do you have a story to share? We want to hear all about it. Email us at yourmirror@mirror.co.uk

View All 34 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

352K+
Followers
68K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Shot Glasses#Gifts#Home#Bed Linen#Anonymous#Wine Glasses#House Prices#Things#Mumsnet Users
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Mashed

The Pioneer Woman's Husband Wore This Unique Accessory To His Daughter's Wedding

Anyone who closely follows the exploits of The Pioneer Woman knows how Ree Drummond's husband and nephew experienced a bad car crash about two months ago and suffered some injuries (via People). Ladd Drummond, Ree's spouse, suffered limited mobility issues after breaking his neck in the accident. While he has slowly started to recover, he still has some ways to go and has to take it easy.
Relationship AdviceTemple Daily Telegram

Hints from Heloise: Wedding invitation asks for money instead of gifts

Dear Heloise: I was surprised by a wedding invitation I received. The couple is having a rather large wedding with a live band, flowers, open bar and all the trimmings. However, their wedding invitation requested money instead of gifts, even going so far as to suggest a minimum of $100 from each guest. Is this a sign of changing times? Or are they just two very rude people?
RelationshipsPosted by
Indy100

Care home worker given surprise wedding party with elderly residents

A care home employee popped in to work for a visit on her wedding day so she could celebrate with residents who were unable to attend. Sarah Thomas an events co-ordinator at Finney House in Preston went straight to the care home with her new husband, truck driver Dave Thomas, after the ceremony on Saturday so residents could see her in her wedding dress.
Posted by
John M. Dabbs

Keeping your Wife Happy

They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach. I think I found the way to a woman's heart. I discovered the key to keeping my wife happy in the bedroom. This neat trick works equally well in the kitchen, living room, and laundry room. I've not experimented outside yet, but if the neighbors aren't watching, I may try it there next.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Wedding Gift Rule, Amended

DEAR MISS MANNERS: Someone I know who just got married six months ago has caught her husband cheating, and is now filing for divorce. The question is: Do they need to return the wedding gifts?. GENTLE READER: Did they write each person to give thanks for those presents?. Miss Manners...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Newsweek

'I Had a Cheap Wedding, But It Was Amazing'

My husband Dave and I met in 2009 in London, England. At the time, Dave lived in London and I was at university in Liverpool, so we were dating long-distance for about three years before I moved to the capital to be with him. We got engaged in 2013, but renting property in London and having an active social life meant there was no way we could save for a wedding, so we kept putting it off. We weren't in any huge rush to get married anyway.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The first hug is the sweetest! Reunited family and friends share tear-jerking photos of their first embraces in 14 months - with one daughter admitting she 'sobbed uncontrollably' at being back in her mother's arms

People have been sharing photos and videos of the moment they were finally allowed to officially embrace again today, after the Government lifted social distancing rules that have effectively outlawed hugging for the last 14 months. Sweet reunions captured and shared across social media included tearful grandparents finally getting a...
RetailThe Guardian

Mum, dad and six children: we’re saving to convert the loft into bedrooms

For many families over the past year, the pressure of living together under one roof has certainly caused some tension, disagreements and arguments about who’s watching what on TV. But bear some sympathy for Kim Johnson, 33, who jokes that it was like “herding cats”, after spending lockdown with six children and her husband, Matt, an electronics engineer.
Relationship AdviceWKRC

Bride marries wedding guest after groom goes missing

MADHYA PRADESH, India (WKRC) - After the groom went missing at a recent wedding, the bride's family decided the show must go on -- even if it's with a different man. A couple in the town of Maharajpur, India was getting ready for their wedding ceremony when the groom disappeared, according to The Tribune.
IndustryGood News Network

Muddy Bride Sacrifices Dress to Deliver Calf During Wedding Reception

Two Australian dairy farmers recently got married in the countryside. Everything was going as planned for Ben and Jessa Laws—until one of their cows went into labor. The couple didn’t think twice about interrupting their big day to help. Of course, Jessa’s white wedding dress didn’t stay pristine for long—but...
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

Dear Richard: 'My mother-in-law’s gifts to me are insultingly bad – does she want to hurt me?'

I have been with my partner for 10 years. During that time, his mum has given me what I felt were thoughtless birthday/Christmas presents. For example, on one birthday she bought me rusting jewellery, which I assume was from a charity shop; she has also got me out-of-date toiletries, an address book with a written greeting inside addressed to someone from a person called Vicky, and an out-of-date voucher.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Boyfriend's Jealousy Ruins Our Happiness – Story of the Day

My boyfriend of two months is always jealous and doubts my loyalty. He went as far as waiting for hours outside my office one evening. I love this man but I'm confused... When I was 22, and very much in love with my boyfriend, Ricky, I unexpectedly got pregnant. He vowed to take responsibility and marry me when the time was right. His promise brought me comfort and made me choose to keep the child despite my young age.