Dunnes Stores is selling the perfect dress for summer and it only costs €30

When I was an assistant prop stylist in New York as a 23-year-old, a pretty well-known photographer, Sang An, who I shot with a lot wore the same thing every day. He had a uniform – two actually, one for summer and one for winter, and he wore the exact same thing five days a week (he had 5 sets of the same outfit). He did it so he “didn’t have to think”. When you are a 23-year-old stylist during the day and a bartender at night living in New York, such adulting seemed so odd. Isn’t getting dressed supposed to be fun? A part of creative expression? A way to take low-risk creative risks?