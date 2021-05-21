newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Dunnes Stores is selling the perfect dress for summer and it only costs €30

By Michelle Townsend
rsvplive.ie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer has arrived and the country is finally starting to open up - it's officially time to say goodbye to loungewear!. Yes it has been great living in our casual comfies during lockdown, but with a promising summer ahead of us we cannot wait for the opportunity to dress up again!

www.rsvplive.ie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunnes Stores#Summer Nights#The Dress#Sandals#Sales#Flats#Print Design#Gallery Paisley Dress#Selling#Drinks#Loungewear#Style#Time#Trainers#Goodbye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Rocky River, OHclevelandmagazine.com

Three Ways To Get The Perfect Summer Nails

Nail artist Shirley Vu of Rocky River's Lather A Salon shares the summer's biggest nail trends. Before you paint your nails, listen to what nail artist Shirley Vu has to say. Vu, who works out of Lather A Salon in Rocky River, boasts an impressive Instagram portfolio of gorgeous, intricate designs at @shirleyvunails. If you want a fresh pair of digits that are on point, read on as Vu shares the biggest trends in nails this summer.
Designers & CollectionsETOnline.com

Emily Ratajkowski Loves This $68 Handbag -- Here's Where to Find It

Everyone loves discovering the hidden gems of affordable fashion -- including Emily Ratajkowski. And she may have found one of the best ones yet. Earlier this week, the star and new mom posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring an ensemble with a long black dress and a pale yellow shoulder bag with a scrunchie-style handle. But this wasn't the only time we saw a version of the handbag; she was also spotted in New York sporting a bright orange version of the same style. So we had to learn more.
ApparelObserver

All of the Most Stylish and Flattering Denim Shorts to Shop for Summer

While summer style trends come and go, denim shorts remain a classic warm weather staple of peak Americana fashion. Shopping for a flattering pair of jeans shorts can be daunting, to say the least, but it’s not impossible, especially when you have a little guidance to help sift through the good, the bad and the very, very ugly.
ShoppingNBC News

Best dress sales and deals right now: Shop discounts on dresses

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Summer is just around...
ApparelEmily Henderson

My Summer Uniform: The 3-5 Pieces I Love Wearing That Makes Getting Dressed SO Easy

When I was an assistant prop stylist in New York as a 23-year-old, a pretty well-known photographer, Sang An, who I shot with a lot wore the same thing every day. He had a uniform – two actually, one for summer and one for winter, and he wore the exact same thing five days a week (he had 5 sets of the same outfit). He did it so he “didn’t have to think”. When you are a 23-year-old stylist during the day and a bartender at night living in New York, such adulting seemed so odd. Isn’t getting dressed supposed to be fun? A part of creative expression? A way to take low-risk creative risks?
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

These 31 Pairs of House Shoes Check All the Boxes—Comfy and Chic

Okay, I daydream of wearing a pair of heels (statement-making ones, at that) on a near-daily basis. But if I'm completely honest, it's much more likely that you'll find me in a comfortable pair of house shoes instead. While I'm not saying my stiletto heels won't have their shining moment, these cozier options—whether they're fuzzy slides, easy flats, or podiatrist-approved sandals—are effortlessly easing me into my post-pandemic wardrobe.
Apparelthefashionspot.com

24 White Summer Dresses to Celebrate the Season in Style

There’s nothing quite like crisp white summer dresses to take in the season’s heat. Whether it’s an eyelet-trimmed Sienna Miller-esque bohemian number or a clingy dress that hugs you in all the right places, white dresses are crucial for peak summer weather. Not only will white summer dresses keep you...
Posted by
Rachel On Trend

The Best Sandals For The Upcoming Summer Season

Well, it’s officially May which means that we are well into spring, and summer’s going to be here before we know it! I just love the summer season, you don’t need to wear jackets or tons and tons of layers - outfits are just so simple and carefree. You can just throw on a sundress and grab your bag and go!
Apparelcoveteur.com

This April in Fashion—Every New Item We’re Currently Coveting

Idyllic summer weather is so close we can practically taste it. Along with tantalizing visions of trips to the beach and strolls in the park come dreams of corresponding ensembles—bright prints, mini hemlines, sleeveless tops. Basically, we are champing at the bit to dress in the antithesis to the sweaters and track pants we've been hiding under for the past six months. Luckily, designers are indulging our anti-hibernation needs with new collaborations and launches featuring pared-back silhouettes and sunny colorways. From terry-cloth polos to cat-eye sunglasses, here's every item we have our eye on this month.
Apparelbrides.com

25 Chic Blazer Wedding Dresses to Complete Any Wedding Wardrobe

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Blazer dresses fall into the "best-of-both-worlds" category of wedding-day style. As the name suggests, they have the hemline of a...
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Stacey Solomon eucalyptus print dress is finally available – but it's selling fast

Drop everything – Stacey Solomon's In The Style collection has just launched on site and we are officially swooning over the pieces. If you're looking to refresh your spring wardrobe, you'll love Stacey's new collection. Full of flattering dresses, cute tees and statement pieces that are sure to turn heads, you're guaranteed to look the part this season with the all-inclusive range that is available in sizes 4-28, both petite and tall.
ApparelPosted by
TanyaFosterBlog

Easy Shirt Dresses for Summer

I know what you may be thinking… we’re talking summer fashion already?! I feel the same way! I cannot believe how quickly the spring flew by. It was a much different spring than last year! With summer quickly approaching, I thought it would be great to look at easy summer shirt dresses today. Dresses are key during the summer because they are cute, lightweight and easy to throw on. I especially love shirt dresses because they are easy to dress up or down, plus they instantly make you look put together. Let’s dive into my current favorites for late spring and early summer.
Apparel995qyk.com

12 Dresses That Are Perfect For Wedding Season

This listicle is full of lots of cool dresses for weddings regardless of the occasion. If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Summer, Take a Tie-Dye Dress for a Whirl

While the tie-dye technique has been around for decades, the ’60s-inspired print resurfaced in the spring 2019 season and has since maintained its in-demand status with both designers and the fashion crowd. The graphic swirl has officially earned its place as a staple print during the warm weather seasons, synonymous with summer, much like floral and gingham.
ApparelUS Magazine

17 Mega-Flattering Dresses for the Perfect Peach Booty

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re declaring it right here, right now: This summer will be the summer of the booty. Peaches are in season, baby, and we want our own to have its moment in the sun.
Designers & Collectionsnuevoculture.com

The Classic Fisherman Sandal Is the Perfect Spring-to-Summer Shoe

“Whatever it is you wear,” Diana Vreeland said in the 1975 style guide Cheap Chic, “I think shoes are terribly important.” As we venture outside—taking in the year’s seemingly shocking number of tulips; meeting friends at restaurants for overdue dinners; ambling along streets because, well, for the first time in a very long time we, simply put, can—the late Vogue editor’s adage rings truer than ever. As for what footwear rises to the occasion of the strange, exhilarating moment in which we now find ourselves? Enter the fisherman sandal, which is making a bid as the shoe of the season, thanks to everyone from Lower East Side creatives (more than one wore the practical-chic style to artist Cassi Namoda’s opening at François Ghebaly this past weekend) to influencers, such as Blanca Miró Scrimieri, who regularly takes to Instagram to show off a block-heeled iteration.
ApparelJezebel

Are You Also Buying a Farm Rio Dress?

It is rare that the entire staff of Jezebel agrees on a singular clothing item, but the power of Instagram’s algorithm and I suppose, Busy Phillips, has brought us all to this point: We all must have a Farm Rio dress, and we must have them now. Specifically, I must have a Farm Rio dress.
ShoppingPosted by
POPSUGAR

People Will Be Shocked to Find Out These 25 Stylish Shoes Are From Amazon

After a pretty long year of staying home, we're pretty excited to step out in our most fashionable looks. We've been on the hunt for what people are wearing this summer, and while we fell in love with all the colorful dresses, the shoe trends currently have our attention. From eye-catching strappy sandals to low-heeled, minimal mules, Amazon has all these exciting styles available right now.