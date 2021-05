When news broke that Marc Jacobs would be leaving his post as creative director at Louis Vuitton, the fashion world was shocked. During his 16-year tenure at the brand, the designer was responsible for a whole new Vuitton aesthetic, which skyrocketed handbag sales for the House. Jacobs will forever remain known for his pop-art visuals and splashy graphics, which helped him make his mark on the brand forever and left fans longing for bags from the Marc Jacobs era well past his Louis Vuitton departure. While fans now know (and love) Vuitton under Ghesquiere, at the time of Jacobs' exit, it was difficult for many to imagine a post-Marc Jacobs Louis Vuitton.