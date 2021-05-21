Mansion Beach House is Under Contract

We are proud to announce that 1781 Mansion Road is now Under Contract!. Just steps to the renown Mansion Beach area of Crescent Beach on the east side of Block Island, this property is the perfect island sanctuary. This 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath light filled home on 3 privately-situated acres also includes a 2 bay garage with a studio above offering spectacular ocean views. Located within 200 yards of Mansion Beach and hidden behind a mature privet hedge, this all season home offers expansive living spaces inside and out. The house and studio are air conditioned for summer use, insulated and heated for use in the shoulder seasons through winter, and there are new wood floors throughout. The property has been beautifully landscaped, with irrigation system for ease of maintenance, and includes a 1000+ sq. ft. deck. Hear the sound of the waves from the Atlantic Ocean and enjoy access to a pretty pond on the property.