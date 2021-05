The surging Northwest Austin real estate market continues to outpace the Austin market as a whole, according to a new report from the Austin Board of Realtors. Home prices for all properties in Northwest Austin—as defined by the six-ZIP code distribution area for Community Impact Newspaper’s Northwest Austin edition—hit a median price of $582,250 in April, according to ABoR’s latest Central Texas Housing Market Report. That represents a 37% year-over-year climb for homes in the market and also stands about $30,000 over the median mark for the city of Austin’s entire real estate market.