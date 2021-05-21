City of Camrose issues friendly COVID-19 vaccination challenge to the City of Wetaskiwin
The City of Camrose’s Mayor, Norm Mayer challenged Mayor Tyler Gandam and the City of Wetaskiwin to a friendly competition this week about city-wide COVID-19 vaccines. Mayer received his vaccine earlier this week and says he has hopes that Camrose will become the city with the highest vaccine uptake rates in the province. To foster friendly competition, Mayer and the City of Camrose challenged Gandam and the Wetaskiwin citizens to see whose population can boast higher vaccination rates.www.stettlerindependent.com