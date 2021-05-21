Ohio State football: OSU should be able to withstand injuries
The Ohio State football team has a deep enough squad that they should be able to withstand injuries at plenty of positions in 2021. Injuries are a part of the game. The Ohio State football program knows that after having dealt with prominent players being injured in the past. Nick Bosa got hurt early in the 2018 season and he ended up missing the rest of the season. Braxton Miller and J.T. Barrett both got hurt significantly too.scarletandgame.com