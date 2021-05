Mayor Terry Murphy is inviting all Holyoke residents interested in serving the City through its boards and commissions to send a letter of interest to the Mayor’s Office. “The City of Holyoke is best served when we work together to solve critical issues. I extend an invitation to all residents to fully engage and participate in making our community a better place in which to live and work.” Mayor Murphy said, “Resident involvement makes City Hall more inclusive and responsive to the needs of its people while strengthening our local government.”