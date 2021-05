L Brands announced on Friday that it has appointed JK Simmanseek as an independent member of the board of directors. Symancyk brings over 25 years of industry experience to L Brands in managing complex retail operations, including his previous role at Academy Sports + Outdoors. Meyer And Walmart Store. Most recently, he has been President and Chief Executive Officer of PetSmart and a member of the company’s board of directors since June 2018. He is also Chairman of PetSmart Charities and a member of Chewy’s Board of Directors.