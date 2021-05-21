newsbreak-logo
Nonprofit God's Garage breaks ground on new facility in Conroe

By Eva Vigh
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago
Nonprofit organization God's Garage celebrated a groundbreaking of its new facility at 2016 E. Davis St., Conroe, on May 20. God's Garage serves under-resourced women and their children by providing them with free vehicles, free car repairs, life skills training and career mentoring. The nonprofit began as an informal gathering in a pastor's garage repairing others' vehicles but has since transformed into a full-fledged organization that has given away 355 vehicles and repaired more than 320 cars, according to a news release from the organization.

Houston, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

ROUNDUP: 6 new businesses now open, coming soon in the Lake Houston area

Several new businesses and restaurants recently opened in the Lake Houston, Humble or Kingwood area or are scheduled to open soon. Valley Ranch Self Storage opened May 21 at 21910 Valley Ranch Crossing Drive, New Caney. Located in the master-planned community of Valley Ranch, the facility offers 100,000 square feet of climate-controlled space separated into rentable units. The business features a state-of-the-art security system, an elevator, and carts and dollies. 281-747-7017. www.valley-ranch.com.
Tomball, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

HISTORY: Hohl family rooted in Tomball's college beginnings, Hohl Motor Co.

A 13-acre site near Brown and Quinn roads owned by the Hohl family since the 1960s sprang to the forefront of Tomball City Council rezoning discussions in early 2021 as a proposed David Weekley Homes community was met with opposition from nearby residents. Council members approved rezoning the property from the single-family estate district to a planned development April 5 to accommodate the proposed 50-home community.
Conroe, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Demand for substitutes increased in Conroe ISD in pandemic year

Filling positions with substitute teachers on a daily basis amid the coronavirus pandemic has proven to be a challenge this year for local school districts, including Conroe ISD. District data shows the gap between the number of substitutes needed and the number of substitute positions filled on a weekly basis has widened since the 2019-20 school year, prior to the pandemic’s onset.
RestaurantsPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Hunan Garden Restaurant finds new home in Kingwood

Hunan Garden Restaurant closed the doors May 16 of its eatery at 4331 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood, and will soon relocate to another shopping center toward the front of Kingwood. The Kingwood staple operated from the Kings Crossing shopping center at the northwest corner of Kingwood Drive and West Lake Houston Parkway for about 35 years. However, owner Jenny Wang Hou said she was unable to renegotiate a lease with the center's new landlord, SDI Realty Advisors.
Magnolia, TXHouston Chronicle

Keep Us Fed nonprofit expands service area to Magnolia

After a very successful 2020, the nonprofit Keep Us Fed continues to be on a roll in 2021. The group announced recently it is expanding to the Magnolia area and continues to establish new partnerships with businesses and nonprofit organizations. In April, KUSF began recovering food donations from its ninth...
Bellaire, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

Bellaire taps Onesimo Lopez for chief of police role

The city of Bellaire announced that its assistant chief of police, Onesimo Lopez Jr., will take the reins as the city’s new chief of police starting Aug. 2. Lopez will take over from Byron Holloway, who will retire at the end of July after a decades-long career in the Bellaire Police Department since he began in 1976 as a police dispatcher.
Magnolia, TXClick2Houston.com

Emaciated dog found in Magnolia with arrow through its abdomen

MAGNOLIA, Texas – The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after a dog was found with an arrow protruding through its abdomen. Police said the dog, believed to be a pit bull/Labrador mix was found in the 13000 block of Friendship Lane near the Montgomery County Pct. 2 Commissioner’s barn. Authorities...