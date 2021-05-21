Nonprofit God's Garage breaks ground on new facility in Conroe

Nonprofit organization God's Garage celebrated a groundbreaking of its new facility at 2016 E. Davis St., Conroe, on May 20. God's Garage serves under-resourced women and their children by providing them with free vehicles, free car repairs, life skills training and career mentoring. The nonprofit began as an informal gathering in a pastor's garage repairing others' vehicles but has since transformed into a full-fledged organization that has given away 355 vehicles and repaired more than 320 cars, according to a news release from the organization.