newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

With Marcus Johansson out because of broken arm, Zach Parise could return to Wild lineup

By Judd Zulgad
skornorth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDean Evason made no changes in his lineup for the first three games of the Wild’s first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights. He will have to make at least one move for Game 4. The Wild coach said Friday that winger Marcus Johansson suffered a broken arm when...

www.skornorth.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Nico Sturm
Person
Dean Evason
Person
Nick Bonino
Person
Victor Rask
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Matthew Boldy
Person
Nick Bjugstad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Series#Knights#Ahl#Xcel Energy Center#Winger Marcus Johansson#Winger Kevin Fiala#Line#Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Marcus Johansson: Remains sidelined against Knights

Johansson (upper body) will remain out Monday against the Golden Knights, Sarah McLellan of Star Tribune Sports reports. Coach Dean Evason described Johansson as "fine" but wants the veteran forward to get some skating under his belt before he returns from the injury. Johansson could be back as soon as Wednesday's rematch against Vegas.
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Marcus Johansson: Out with upper-body injury

Johansson (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports. Johansson was a late scratch Saturday. In his place, Nick Bjugstad should return to the lineup in a third-line role. Johansson's first chance to return is Monday versus the Golden Knights.
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Marcus Johansson: Back in action Wednesday

Johansson (upper body) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to suit up in Wednesday's game against Vegas, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. The 30-year-old missed the past two games with the upper-body issue, but as evidenced by this news, the injury wasn't long term. Johansson will return for Thursday's game on the third line, as he's produced 14 points in 31 games this season. Johansson will replace Kevin Fiala (undisclosed) in the lineup for the contest.
NHLskornorth.com

Milestone on hold: One goal short of 200 with Wild, Zach Parise is scratched for game vs. Ducks

Will Zach Parise have a role for the Wild in the playoffs?. That became a legitimate question on Friday night when the winger was scratched for the team’s game against the Anaheim Ducks at Xcel Energy Center. The move wasn’t a complete shock considering the 36-year-old Parise played only 7 minutes, 14 seconds (the fewest of any player on either team) in the Wild’s 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas on Wednesday night.
NHLDuluth News Tribune

With playoffs in sight, Nick Bjugstad finding his niche in Wild lineup

After dealing with injuries throughout a condensed 56-game schedule, the Wild are finally back at full strength heading into the playoffs. Which means coach Dean Evason has started tinkering with his lineup, trying to find the best fit with the first round coming up in about a week. As of...
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Zach Parise: Scratched Friday

Parise is a healthy scratch for Friday's game against the Ducks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Parise has averaged just 9:45 of ice time with no points over the last nine games. It's unclear if the 36-year-old will be back in the lineup for Saturday's season finale against Anaheim. He has 18 points in 44 games this season.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Parise A Healthy Scratch Again

Zach Parise has been relegated to the fourth line over the last third of the season and now he finds himself out of the lineup altogether. Is this the end of the line for the hometown hero in Minnesota?. When Parise is on the ice he seems to be working...
NHLINFORUM

Wild veteran Zach Parise is a healthy scratch for second time this season

For the second time this season, Wild coach Dean Evason decided to make veteran Zach Parise a healthy scratch. The 36-year-old Parise watched Friday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks from above, while fellow winger Nick Bjugstad took his spot in the lineup. It’s unclear if Evason is trying to send...
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov showing knack for scoring big goals

Kirill Kaprizov keeps finding new ways to impress during his rookie season. After he showcased how consistent he can be, scoring in five straight games in late April to help the Wild lock up a playoff berth, Kaprizov revealed another skill of his during the seven-game homestand the Wild wrapped up Saturday and that's how clutch he is.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Parise scratched ahead of matchup against Ducks

When asked about his decision to make Zach Parise a healthy-scratch in Friday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks, Dean Evason said, “we obviously evaluate and make decisions, and that was our choice for tonight.”. But this might be an indication of what a healthy Minnesota Wild roster will look...
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Wild 4, Ducks 3 (OT): Wild win with unlikely overtime hero

Head Coach of the Minnesota Wild Dean Evason has been validated. Say nothing more. See no “on the ice for Wednesday’s overtime loss,” hear no “19 games without a point while centering Kaprizov and Zuccarello,” speak no Victor Rask slander. Not tonight, as he netted the overtime winner which propelled our Minnesota Wild past the Anaheim Ducks 4-3.
NHLzonecoverage.com

The Divorce Between Zach Parise and the Wild Is Imminent

Zach Parise and Ryan Suter helped bring the Minnesota Wild back to relevance when they signed 13-year, $98 million contracts in the summer of 2012. We appear to be witnessing the beginning of the end of Parise’s time in Minnesota nine seasons later, even though he has four years left on his contract.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Blues 4, Wild 0: St. Louis shells a turtling Wild squad

Entering the penultimate game of the season, the Minnesota Wild still had a chance at home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs, while the St. Louis Blues had nothing much to play for having locked in their fourth-place position in the West division. But early on it was clear that the Blues weren’t going to take things easy on a Wild team that was absolutely looking like a team that hadn’t played in three days and was just trying to stay healthy, as St. Louis took care of Minnesota in a 4-0 shellacking. Ville Husso was more than a match for the Wild offense, earning his first career NHL shutout despite the Wild outshooting the Blues 30-27. David Perron had a goal and two assists for St. Louis, while Tory Krug added a pair of points.
NHLYardbarker

Wild blow 3-goal lead in 7-3 loss to Blues

It’s amazing what a 24 hour difference can make. Last night, we both went to bed ticked off over the lack of effort put forth by the Wild. And with that lack of effort, I can’t say I was really looking forward to tonight’s game. Yet, from the very get-go, tonight was truly a different game. Let’s start with the long healthy scratch list. We haven’t seen a list like this since Minnesota was suffering with Covid-19. On tonight’s healthy scratch list, we have Kirill Kaprizov, Kevin Fiala, Mats Zucarello, Jared Spurgeon, and Jonas Brodin. It makes sense, because with the playoffs starting on Sunday, why risk any of those five to injury. And with the lack of effort last night, makes one wonder why we didn’t dress the Taxi Squad then instead of tonight. Heck, with all of these different faces, it really feels like we’re back in the heady days of Covid-19 with this team. Yet, when Minnesota returned to play after their pause, it felt like we’d be stuck in the proverbial cellar the rest of the season. Thankfully, that has not been the case. What a difference time can make, both long term and short term. I’m also not going to complain about the play in the opening period tonight. Getting goals early in the game, less than a minute apart from Nico Sturm and Ryan Suter is definitely a boon. Then of course, this wouldn’t be this season’s Minnesota Wild without a goal from none other than Marcus Foligno. I mean, if you’re not going to get goals from Kaprizov tonight, Foligno is a good substitute. Heading into the first intermission with a 3-0 lead is definitely an improvement.
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesotan Nick Bjugstad excited to play in first playoff game for Wild

In September, Nick Bjugstad was traded to the Wild from Pittsburgh in a homecoming for the former Blaine and Gophers standout. On Sunday, he will play his first playoff game for his home-state team when the Wild opens its first-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. "It's...
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

The Wild's goal this postseason: scoring more goals

At the dead end that the Wild keeps running into during the playoffs is a wasteland of offenses gone bad. No scoring in a pivotal Game 3 a year ago. Back-to-back shutouts to get eliminated in 2018. One goal in three consecutive losses the season before that. "You have to...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

NHL Playoffs 2021: 3 reasons the Minnesota Wild will win the Stanley Cup

After years of playoff underachievement, here’s why the Minnesota Wild will win the Stanley Cup this year. After rumors they would sign one or other, the Minnesota Wild signed Zach Parise and Ryan Suter to matching 13-year, $98 million contracts on July 4, 2012. It seemed to be, even for local sports fans hardened to expect playoff failures, when, not if, a Stanley Cup parade would be coming to downtown St. Paul.
NHLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Will Wild look to past (Zach Parise) or future (Matt Boldy) in Game 4?

When Marcus Johansson crashed into the goalpost Thursday during the Wild's first period surge against Vegas, resulting in damage that forced down the tunnel and out of the game for good, it created an immediate Game 4 subplot. And as the Wild's 2-0 lead evaporated over the final 40 minutes...
NHLwcn247.com

Leafs' Tavares out of hospital...Wild's Johansson breaks arm

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares has been discharged from the hospital a day after leaving the ice on a stretcher following a knee to his head. The team says he will be out indefinitely. Tavares is now resting at home under the supervision of team doctors. He was examined by the hospital’s neurosurgical team and the club’s medical director. The 30-year-old center crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot (shah-RAHT’) during the first period of last night’s playoff series opener. He was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. Tavares gave a thumbs-up as he was wheeled off the ice. The Canadians won 2-1. Game 2 is tomorrow in Toronto.