Could Netflix's 'Cobra Kai' series be sparking a renewed interest in bonsai trees?

The Karate Kid sequel series, Cobra Kai, has taken the world by storm after its expansion to Netflix last year. Diamond Select Toys wants to keep the series alive as they announce their newest San Diego Comic Con 2021 figure set. This time, Cobra Kai is getting a special 3-pack figure set features Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence, and John Kreese. Each will feature older versions of their characters, as seen in Cobra Kai, making it the first time we are seeing these versions in action figure form. They will come in a special package and will be a great collectible for fans whether they are old or new fans of the series. The Cobra Kai 3-pack set will only be limited to 4000 pieces, so fast will want to make sure they secure one at their local comic shop. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here for $74.99. These three legendary fighters will release in the third quarter of 2021, so be sure to get one saved before they vanish. Strike Fast! Strike Hard! No Mercy!