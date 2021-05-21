Former Alabama safety preparing Malachi Moore and Brian Branch for sophomore season
The University of Alabama will have the most respected defensive secondary in college football. Josh Jobe returns as a starting cornerback, and Jalyn Armour-Davis looks to snatch the second spot. The tandem of Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams will be exceptional at the safety position. Nick Saban likes what Ga’Quincy “Koolaid” McKinstry brings to the team as a true freshman, and the Crimson Tide has other talented players. Malachi Moore and Brian Branch are back as sophomores. Both came in the 2020 signing class, and they were assets on Alabama’s undefeated national championship team.tdalabamamag.com