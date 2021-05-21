Pujols hits 1st homer with Dodgers and 668th of his career

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Albert Pujols hit a two-run homer, his first for the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night. The former Fort Osage High School star sent an 0-1 pitch from Merrill Kelly to right field, with Josh Reddick jumping to the top of the wall in an attempt to make the catch. Will Smith, who singled leading off, scored and Pujols was greeted by high-fives from his teammates in the dugout as the Dodgers led 2-0 on the way to a 3-2 victory.

