Pujols hits 1st homer with Dodgers and 668th of his career

MLB Rumors: Albert Pujols is signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, per reports. The future Hall of Fame was released earlier this week by the crosstown Angels. This is a rather surprising move — Pujols seems largely limited to DH duty at this point, and the Dodgers, playing in the National League, don’t get to use the DH except when on the road in interleague play. As it is, Pujols would seem to be relegated to pinch hitting duties, and maybe the occasional start at first base against a lefthanded pitcher. The Angels had said Pujols did not want to have that sort of bench role, though he may feel differently about doing that for the Dodgers.