Quickly: Readers sound off on the issues of the day

You can be sure that the same people who oppose abortion are the same people who oppose paid parental leave. The United States is one of a tiny group of countries that do not require companies to provide parents time off to care for their newborns or for the mothers to recover, and absolutely the only country in the modern industrialized world that does not offer these benefits. The only one. Is this what's meant by "American Exceptionalism"?