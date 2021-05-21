newsbreak-logo
Piers Morgan shares first look at Keir Starmer 'in the hot seat' ahead of grilling

By Rose Hill
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZDb4_0a77CcTN00
(Image: Twitter)

Piers Morgan has teased a first look at Keir Starmer's appearance on Life Stories as he gears up to grill the Labour leader.

The former GMB host, 56, joked that Starmer had "walked into the lion's den" for his Life Stories interview.

This comes after The Mirror exclusively revealed that Piers was returning to ITV for the first time to chat to grill Starmer.

Piers was forced to quit GMB back in March after refusing to apologise for comments he made about Meghan Markle following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

Sharing a photo of Starmer walking onto the stage, Piers tweeted: "Into the lion’s den... ⁦ @Keir_Starmer #LifeStories."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brjuU_0a77CcTN00
Piers Morgan has teased a first look at Keir Starmer's appearance on Life Stories (Image: Twitter)

Soon after, he also tweeted a photo of Starmer sitting down in front of him with a startled grin and wrote: "In the hot seat.."

Yet this comes just days after Piers' former GMB co-star Adil Ray accused Starmer of prioritising Piers' interview over policies.

Susanna Reid and Adil had been joined by Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and MP for Leicester South Jonathan Ashworth on Wednesday's show when the awkward reference to Piers was made.

Adil had asked: "Can we talk about the general mood towards the Labour party at the moment?

"You’ve taken a severe beating a few weeks ago, you probably didn’t expect it to be as bad as it was.

"In the last two weeks we still haven’t heard any policy to come from the Labour party. That’s the crucial bit of information that has always been missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INVWR_0a77CcTN00
Piers will return to ITV for the first time since he quit GMB (Image: ITV)

"The only thing we have heard is that Keir Starmer is going to do a TV show, he is going to do a long interview, which is all very lovely, but what about actual policy?

"Have you actually sat down and decided what Labour will now stand for for the next few years as we head towards a general election?"

Mr Ashworth replied: "I think he is doing the long interview with Piers, isn’t he?"

Susanna quipped: "Yes, he is doing Life Stories."

"Yes, we will all definitely be tuning in won’t we?" said the MP.

