KCSD Super’s Report: COVID cases continue drop; masks to continue inside through end of school year

CDC Recommends Continued Mask-Use in Kindergarten Through Grade 12 Schools. On Saturday, the C.D.C. announced that schools in the United States should continue enforcing COVID-19 safety measures through the end of the 2020-2021 school year. This includes physical distancing and the use of face masks among students, staff and teachers. All schools should implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing, CDC, via guidance. C.D.C. Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky told ‘Fox News Sunday’ that school guidance would be updated over the summer. We need to update our school guidance, child care guidance, travel guidance — we have a lot of work that we need to do … We are actively working on that now, Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky. The agency’s latest guidance came on the heels of their sudden announcement that vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks indoors. . The announcement confused many parents, as there has yet to be a COVID-19 vaccine authorized for children under 12.