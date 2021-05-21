newsbreak-logo
KCSD Super’s Report: COVID cases continue drop; masks to continue inside through end of school year

By Administrator
therecord-online.com
 2 days ago

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Keystone Central School District Superintend Jacquelyn Martin, in her weekly update to the community, reported Friday that COVID-19 cases within the school district community are down to two, the lowest figure in some time. She also reported that based on state recommendations, the district will...

Public Healththerecord-online.com

KCSD Super’s Report: COVID numbers trending down

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – Keystone Central School District Superintendent Jacquelyn Martin, in her Friday report, notes the continued decline in COVID community spread across the bulk of the school district which covers parts of three counties. She also reports a decline in cases within the school district community:. May...
Allegheny County, PAheraldstandard.com

COVID-19 cases continue to drop locally

Allegheny County is seeing some of the lowest daily COVID-19 cases since October as its vaccination rate rises to levels better that many other areas. The people in Allegheny who have been dying from the virus were not vaccinated against COVID-19, providing evidence the vaccines are safe and working, Allegheny Health Director Debra Bogen said Wednesday.
Carver, MAWicked Local

COVID cases continue to decline in Carver

CARVER – The downward trend in positive COVID cases in Carver continues with the town in the yellow risk category. From 35 cases two weeks ago to 29 cases as of Monday, Superintendent Scott Knief said the number of positive cases in Carver as reported by the Board of Health continues to decline as part of a trend that’s consistent across the state.
Public Healthkrcrtv.com

As students return, schools balance need for lockdown drills with pandemic protocols

WASHINGTON (SBG) — As the pandemic's hold on our country begins to loosen, students are returning to school, bringing the threat of school shootings along with them. The spate of recent shootings is reinforcing the need to make sure our children are prepared for the worst. But we found training for active threats through lockdown drills has been a complicated process as schools balance safety with COVID protocols.
Public HealthPantagraph

Watch now: CDC recommends continued mask-use in kindergarten through grade 12 schools

CDC Recommends Continued Mask-Use in Kindergarten Through Grade 12 Schools. On Saturday, the C.D.C. announced that schools in the United States should continue enforcing COVID-19 safety measures through the end of the 2020-2021 school year. This includes physical distancing and the use of face masks among students, staff and teachers. All schools should implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing, CDC, via guidance. C.D.C. Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky told ‘Fox News Sunday’ that school guidance would be updated over the summer. We need to update our school guidance, child care guidance, travel guidance — we have a lot of work that we need to do … We are actively working on that now, Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky. The agency’s latest guidance came on the heels of their sudden announcement that vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks indoors. . The announcement confused many parents, as there has yet to be a COVID-19 vaccine authorized for children under 12.
Public Healthyournewsnm.com

PUBLIC SCHOOLS CONTINUE TO SEE INCREASE OF POSITIVE COVID CASES

Beginning today, May 10th, Portales High school will begin remote learning mode, with the return to in-person school being set for May 24th. No activities or sporting events will occur during this time. Teachers and Staff will prepare students to ensure they are prepared for their end of semester exams conducted the last week of school. Graduation will still take place at Greyhound Stadium on Friday May 28th.
Educationcivilbeat.org

DOE: All Hawaii Public School Students Will Be Learning In-Person In The Fall

All Hawaii public school students should anticipate returning to campuses for full, in-person learning when the 2021-2022 school year begins in the fall, the Department of Education announced in a letter to parents on Monday. Outgoing DOE Superintendent Christina Kishimoto said with vaccines available to kids 12 and older and...
Cody, WYCody Enterprise

COVID case at Cody Middle School not enough to end mask variance

Superintendent Peg Monteith confirmed a staff member at Cody Middle School contracted COVID-19 this week. It’s the first confirmed case in the school district in around seven weeks, she said. Two students were also quarantined as a precautionary measure, as was another staff member. That staff member has since returned to work following a negative COVID test. The case will not change anything with the mask variance, though Monteith said the district reminded parents and staff that masks were “recommended but optional.”
Public Healthstarvedrock.media

Schools Battling Rise In COVID-19 Cases As Finish Line Nears For End Of School Year

Student COVID cases are up in ten school districts in La Salle County. L-P is among them. On the school's Facebook page Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Steven Wrobleski says 146 in-person students are home in quarantine. Overall, he added, 196 are in quarantine – that's 16.7% of the total student body. The school has noted an increase of students that were in close contact becoming positive. Wrobleski said they can't confirm that it's happening in the classroom at this time.
Public Healthdakotanewsnow.com

Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to drop in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The number of active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota continues to plummet. Health officials reported 40 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, but the number of active cases dropped by 38 due to additional recoveries. There are currently 674 active cases in the state. This is the first time since April, 2020 that active cases fell below 700.