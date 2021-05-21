State COVID-19 update: Clinton, up 4; Centre up 11; Lyco up 16

The annual tire collection was a go on Friday at the Wayne Township Landfill. An approximate total of 3,200 tires were collected as of Friday afternoon said Mike Crist, an employee of the Clinton County Waste Authority. “We are well on our way to our expected annual amount of 5,000 tires collected,” he told The Express Friday afternoon. The collection event, free to all Clinton County residents, will continue today from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., so come by and drop off your retired tires before it is too late!