New Reports Of China's Crypto Crackdown Sparks Fears In Crypto Market As Bitcoin Falls To $37,000

By Samyuktha Sriram
Benzinga
 2 days ago
What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) went into freefall once again as fresh information about China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies emerged. According to Chinese news outlet 8BTCnews, the Financial Stability and Development Commission of China State Council planning on cracking down on Bitcoin mining and trading. Earlier today, at the Commission’s fifty-first...

