Cedar Rapids Public Library is rolling out a technology van to increase access to computers and other tech tools
The Cedar Rapids Public Library (CRPL) will bring a variety of technology to neighborhood parks around the city this summer using its new mobile technology van. CRPL’s programming manager Kevin Delecki told Little Village the technology van is the backbone of a broader initiative exposing the community to different technologies that can help them in their day-to-day lives, spark a new interest or lead to discovering a future career.littlevillagemag.com