Cedar Rapids Public Library is rolling out a technology van to increase access to computers and other tech tools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — On Monday, May 10, 2021 the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12-15 years of age. However, before the Pfizer vaccine can be administered to this age group, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) must meet to discuss safety and use of Pfizer vaccine for adolescents. A meeting is set for May 12, 2021. If the evidence shows that the vaccine is safe and effective for use in individuals 12 to 15 years of age, then clinical guidance for providers will be finalized.