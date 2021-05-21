newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids Public Library is rolling out a technology van to increase access to computers and other tech tools

By Izabela Zaluska
littlevillagemag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cedar Rapids Public Library (CRPL) will bring a variety of technology to neighborhood parks around the city this summer using its new mobile technology van. CRPL’s programming manager Kevin Delecki told Little Village the technology van is the backbone of a broader initiative exposing the community to different technologies that can help them in their day-to-day lives, spark a new interest or lead to discovering a future career.

littlevillagemag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Technology#Mobile Computers#Mobile Technologies#Classroom Technology#Ladd Library#Jacolyn Dr Nw#Ozobots#Makey Makey#The Giacoletto Foundation#Collins Aerospace#The Crpl Foundation#Americorps Vista#Itc Midwest#Little Village#Curriculum Developers#Technological Literacy#Community Partners#Reading Literacy#Schools#Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
Related
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance reorganizes economic development staff to take ‘unified approach’

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance reorganized its economic development staff to instill a “unified approach on economic development,” the organization announced Monday. Ron Corbett, who had been the Economic Alliance’s business retention and expansion strategist, was promoted to vice president of economic development. Mike Lukan, the local business project...
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids residents celebrate Norway's independence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — May 17 is Norway's Constitution Day. Their day to celebrate their nation as independent. While some countries celebrate with a parade, Norway has a party celebration of people gathering to eat and tell stories. That is exactly what some local residents did. The Sons of Norway...
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Marion, IAthegazette.com

Marion’s Swamp Fox Bookstore aims for ‘community’

“Really having something that’s about the community” is how Ursla Lanphear describes Swamp Fox Bookstore’s mission. “It’s Marion’s community. “We each have our areas that we tend to read and love and are passionate about, but I would say the overlying thing is we wanted something that’s not cookie-cutter, and Marion-specific.”
Cedar Rapids, IAfcc.gov

Post-Transition Table of DTV Allotments, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Full Title: Amendment of Section 73.622(i), Post-Transition Table of DTV Allotments, Television Broadcast Stations (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) Requested the substitution of UHF channel 32 for VHF channel 9 at Cedar Rapids, Iowa in the DTV Table of Allotments. DA/FCC #: DA-21-584 Docket/RM: 21-51, RM-11876.
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation approves more than $5.3 million in grants

CEDAR RAPIDS — The board of directors of the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation recently approved $5.3 million in grants to 198 nonprofit organizations. The awards include competitive Organizational Support Grants and Program Support Grants; grants from the Disaster Recovery Fund and the COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund; as well as distributions from donor-advised, designated, scholarship and agency funds.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa closing in on 38% of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Iowa saw 12,682 more residents fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as of early Saturday afternoon, for a total of 1,207,455. That means 37.82 percent of all Iowans have received a full series of vaccinations against a virus that has claimed the lives of 6,000 Iowans in the past 14 months.
Cedar Rapids, IAlittlevillagemag.com

Mayor Brad Hart again modifies mask mandate in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart has further eased the mask mandate in Cedar Rapids to align with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC announced on Thursday that fully vaccinated individuals can stop wearing their masks indoors. This guidance comes two weeks after the CDC issued recommendations that relaxed mask-wearing outdoors for fully vaccinated people.
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Fourth annual Czech Village Blues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Linn County Blues Society is planning to hold the fourth Czech Village Blues on Saturday August 14, 2021 in the greenspace, south of the Czech Village neighborhood of Cedar Rapids, pending city approval. "We are excited to bring our first-rate show back to Czech Village...
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Grow Solar hosts Zoom meeting for adding solar systems to properties

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids is partnering for the third time in a solar group-purchase opportunity. Grow Solar Linn + Johnson Counties is an education and group-purchasing program for solar photovoltaic systems. The program uses community outreach, education, and increased affordability to help local property owners add solar systems to their properties.
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

Linn County Public Health asks parents to wait to schedule their children's COVID vaccine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — On Monday, May 10, 2021 the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12-15 years of age. However, before the Pfizer vaccine can be administered to this age group, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) must meet to discuss safety and use of Pfizer vaccine for adolescents. A meeting is set for May 12, 2021. If the evidence shows that the vaccine is safe and effective for use in individuals 12 to 15 years of age, then clinical guidance for providers will be finalized.
Linn County, IAthegazette.com

Gambling question on track for November vote in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS — Linn County voters should expect to face the question at the polls this November of whether to renew their permission to allow gambling, which would leave the door open for Cedar Rapids to try again to seek authorization from state regulators to build a casino. The Linn...
Cedar Rapids, IAcbs2iowa.com

CRCSD and ICCSD hold vaccination clinics for high school students

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — High school students from Cedar Rapids and Iowa City Community school district have the opportunity to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. On Friday, ICCSD held it's first clinic at each of the four high schools. Students 16 and older had to sign a consent form in order to get the shot.